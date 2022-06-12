Tickets Subscribe
BTCC / Oulton Park Race report

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram dominates Race 1 to end jinx

Tom Ingram dominated an otherwise entertaining British Touring Car Championship opening race at Oulton Park to end his jinx at the Cheshire venue.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Listen to this article

Ingram, who had given the Excelr8 Motorsport team its maiden BTCC pole on Saturday, had never finished higher than fourth at Oulton, but led all the way in his Hyundai i30 N either side of a safety car.

Rory Butcher got a decent start from the outside of the front row in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, and there was a brief brush with Ingram before they got to Old Hall with the Hyundai on the inside line.

Within three laps, Ingram had eked the gap out to over a second, and it was up to 1.414s on lap four before the safety car emerged.

Adam Morgan was running fifth in his Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport, but had to defend from Gordon Shedden’s Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R into Lodge.

Contact was made between the two on the exit of the corner, and Morgan’s BMW was fired into the inside barrier at Deer Leap, causing the race to be neutralised.

The race restarted with 10 laps remaining, and Ingram was already 1.299s to the good after one lap.

Ash Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ash Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Now Butcher’s focus was on defending from Ash Sutton, who had made strong progress from fifth on the grid in his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

This included a fine pass on the second Excelr8 Hyundai of Dan Lloyd, who ran third and set fastest lap in the early stages, before feinting a move on Butcher into the Island hairpin – as Lloyd then moved out wide for the corner, the opportunistic Sutton dived into the gap and completed the move into the Hislops chicane.

Sutton’s move on Butcher was even better, and came on the 15th lap of 18. He got a good run out of Old Hall, and drew to the outside through Cascades.

The two raced side by side down to Island, where Sutton appeared incredibly late on the brakes to complete the move – Butcher ran wide on the brakes, and conceded third place to Shedden.

Ingram’s advantage was now 3.046s on Sutton with three laps to go, and neither had a lot of hybrid in this race – Ingram had a seven-lap reduction and Sutton nine.

The gap remained more or less constant, with the Hyundai winning by 3.370s.

“Finally, after however many years of coming here and having struggled…” said Ingram. “Something would always go wrong.

“I’ve got the same car as rolled off the truck yesterday morning. It’s been phenomenal all weekend, and it’s been a pleasure to drive it.”

Gordon Shedden, Halfords Racing with Cataclean Honda Civic Type R

Gordon Shedden, Halfords Racing with Cataclean Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Behind Sutton, Shedden completed the podium after a charge from eighth on the grid.

Butcher, meanwhile, found himself under pressure from the West Surrey Racing BMW of Colin Turkington, up from ninth on the grid, in the closing stages.

The Scot just held on to defeat the Northern Irish four-time champion by 0.100s.

A moment onto the grass at Hislops for Lloyd had promoted Turkington and Dan Cammish, and it was the second Motorbase Ford of the last-named that completed the top six ahead of Lloyd.

Championship leader Josh Cook had a quiet race in his BTC Racing Honda to take eighth from the Team Dynamics Civic of Dan Rowbottom, while Ricky Collard completed the top 10 in his Speedworks Toyota.

Title contender Jake Hill had an adventurous race to 13th in his WSR BMW, with numerous instances of contact in the early laps resulting in a crumpled bonnet, and an entertaining piece of tandem side-by-side drifting at Cascades with the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti of Aiden Moffat, who pipped him to 12th behind Stephen Jelley’s WSR BMW.

Results:

Cla Driver Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 28'03.964    
2 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 28'07.334 3.370 3.370
3 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 28'09.128 5.164 1.794
4 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 28'11.171 7.207 2.043
5 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 28'11.271 7.307 0.100
6 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 28'12.212 8.248 0.941
7 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 28'12.463 8.499 0.251
8 United Kingdom Josh Cook 28'12.731 8.767 0.268
9 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 28'13.225 9.261 0.494
10 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 28'13.800 9.836 0.575
11 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 28'13.984 10.020 0.184
12 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 28'14.597 10.633 0.613
13 United Kingdom Jake Hill 28'15.398 11.434 0.801
14 Michael Crees 28'20.608 16.644 5.210
15 Bobby Thompson 28'21.608 17.644 1.000
16 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 28'21.834 17.870 0.226
17 United Kingdom Jason Plato 28'23.383 19.419 1.549
18 George Gamble 28'23.640 19.676 0.257
19 Sam Osborne 28'25.073 21.109 1.433
20 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 28'27.759 23.795 2.686
21 Jade Edwards 28'28.591 24.627 0.832
22 Nicolas Hamilton 28'33.796 29.832 5.205
23 Dexter Patterson 28'33.918 29.954 0.122
24 Jack Butel 28'37.373 33.409 3.455
25 Rick Parfitt Jr. 29'26.808 1'22.844 49.435
  Will Powell 24'26.686 3 Laps 3 Laps
  United Kingdom Ash Hand 16'34.771 8 Laps 5 Laps
  United Kingdom Tom Chilton 6'13.456 14 Laps 6 Laps
  United Kingdom Adam Morgan 4'28.671 15 Laps 1 Lap
View full results
