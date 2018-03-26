Global
BTCC 2018 grid set as BMR Subaru finalises line-up

26/03/2018 12:02

The grid for the 2018 BTCC season is set, following the news that Josh Price will continue to race for Team BMR this year in a third Subaru Levorg.

Former Clio Cup frontrunner Price joined Warren Scott's BMR outfit for his maiden BTCC campaign last year.

He took a best result of ninth at Rockingham in a difficult rookie season, ending up 31st overall with only two further points finishes to his name.

BMR's four-car 2017 line-up will be reduced to three for the coming season, with Price again racing alongside reigning champion Ashley Sutton and double title-winner Jason Plato.

"I spoke to Subaru and we agreed this is where we wanted to be," Price told Motorsport.com. "There's unfinished business this year. I'm going to play a strategy game to be always consistently in the top 10.

"We've already been out testing at Snetterton. With Subaru switching to Swindon engines, we'll find out how it runs on Media Day.

"Last year was always going to be hard not having driven the car. This year, having had the time, you know from what you've learned.

"At debriefs, we're all together and I'm with two of the best drivers on the grid which helped massively."

Price is the final driver to be confirmed in a capacity 32-car field for the 2018 BTCC season, which comprises 14 teams and 11 different marques of car.

A day of testing will take place at Donington Park on Tuesday, the official Media Day for the series, while the opening races will take place at Brands Hatch on April 7-8.

Full 2018 BTCC line-up:

TeamCarDrivers
West Surrey Racing BMW 

Colin Turkington

Rob Collard

Andrew Jordan
Team Dynamics Honda 

Matt Neal

Dan Cammish
Team BMR Subaru 

Ash Sutton

Jason Plato

Josh Price 
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota  Tom Ingram 
Eurotech Racing Honda 

Jack Goff

Brett Smith

Matt Simpson 
Motorbase Performance Ford 

Tom Chilton

Sam Tordoff

James Cole 
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 

Josh Cook

Senna Proctor 
Ciceley Racing Mercedes 

Adam Morgan

Tom Oliphant 
HMS Racing Alfa Romeo  Rob Austin
BTC Norlin Honda

James Nash

Chris Smiley 
Laser Tools Racing Mercedes  Aiden Moffat 
Team Hard Volkswagen 

Jake Hill

Mike Bushell

Michael Caine

Bobby Thompson 
AmD Tuning 

Audi

 

Ollie Jackson

Sam Smelt

MG

Rory Butcher

Tom Boardman
Team Parker Racing BMW  Stephen Jelley
Story by Dan Mason
