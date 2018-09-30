Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington seals title, Cammish wins Race 2

Cammish blasted away from pole position and was never headed as he led home teammate Matt Neal in the second 1-2 of the day for the Team Dynamics cars.

Jack Goff had run in second place initially in his Eurotech Racing Honda until it retired with an engine problem, which promoted Neal. He still had to work hard for second place as he was under severe pressure from the WSR BMW of Andrew Jordan.

Over the final few laps, championship challenger Tom Ingram (Speedworks Motorsport Toyota), who had flown through the order in his ballast-free machine to scramble into fourth spot after 10 laps when he overtook Aiden Moffat’s Laser Tools Racing Mercedes.

Fourth place was not going to be enough for Ingram as Turkington was running in 11th place, which was enough for him to claim the crown.

Then, on lap 13, Turkington and the Honda of Dan Lloyd made contact at the top of Paddock Hill Bend and that forced the WSR BMW through the gravel and outside the top 20.

Ingram still needed to improve on fourth to stay in the title hunt and pushed Jordan hard to unseat him, and there was even brief contact between the pair going through Surtees with two laps to go. However, it wasn’t enough to complete the move and he finished fourth.

That handed the crown to Turkington, to add to his 2009 and 2014 victories with WSR and BMW.

Turkington said: “I really thought it was all over when I was going through the gravel. In my head, I was already planning what my strategy would be going in to race three because I thought I would have to fight some more. It was a real roller coaster.”

Moffat finished fifth from Tom Chilton’s Motorbase Performance Ford, Senna Proctor’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall and outgoing champion Ash Sutton in his Team BMR Subaru.

Josh Cook, who finished 10th in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall, has been drawn on pole for the reversed grid race three.