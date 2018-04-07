Brands Hatch BTCC: Goff takes season's first pole, Plato 29th

Jack Goff scored his third pole position in as many BTCC race meetings when he topped qualifying for the Brands Hatch opener in his Eurotech Racing Honda.

The 27-year-old gained the top slot halfway through the 30-minute session when Dan Cammish’s Team Dynamics Honda was stripped of the quickest time as he had failed to stop for a red light at the weighbridge.

Goff, who had pole in the last two rounds last year at Silverstone and Brands Hatch Grand Prix, clocked a 48.038s tour but that put him second to Cammish’s 47.946s lap, but the Honda man had all of his times wiped after his indiscretion midway through the session. Cammish returned to the circuit and claimed fourth place.

Newcomer Cammish said he was distraught after his error.

“I am heartbroken. I am through the floor,” he said. “Those were some of the best laps I have ever driven in a new car and with front-wheel drive – and I feel like I have been robbed.

“I glanced at the red light as I came down the pit road and there were radio messages in my ear and it was confusing. I panicked. I didn’t know whether to stop in the pit road or carry on and I went back to the garage.

“I wonder if that was just TOCA [BTCC organisers] just trying to catch the new boy out. Despite all that, fourth isn’t too bad and if I wasn’t motivated before now, I certainly am now.”

Goff said: “We were in P2 and then all of a sudden we were P1, but I will take it any way it comes. The car has been great all the way through the day and we came with a strong baseline. This is only half of the job, and we know what can happen at the first corner…[Goff slid off while in the lead at Brands Hatch last year]”

Sharing the front row with Goff will be Motorbase Performance Ford Focus driver Sam Tordoff, who is returning to the championship after a year racing GT cars.

The six-time race winner said being patient was the key to unlocking the speed from his car. “I did a time, and then spent a couple of laps cooling the car down and looking for a space,” said Tordoff. “I was just biding my time, waiting for the right gap and it came to me. I am delighted with that.”

Colin Turkington was third in his BWM after setting the pace early on, while his WSR teammate Andrew Jordan was fifth behind Cammish.

Matt Neal rounded out the top six in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R.

The top 10 was completed by Tordoff’s Motorbase team-mate Tom Chilton, Matt Simpson in his Eurotech Honda, Tom Ingram’s Speedworks Toyota and Goff’s teammate Brett Smith. The brand new HMS Racing Alfa Romeo of Rob Austin was 11th fastest.

Further back, reigning champion Ash Sutton, who is racing his Team BMR with the older specification Mountune engine, was 18th. His teammate Jason Plato, who has the team’s newer Swindon Racing Engines-tuned powerplant, was 29th.