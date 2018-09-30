Brands Hatch BTCC: Sutton wins last race in dash to flag

The Team BMR Subaru racer worked his way into second place after eight laps of the event, and set about slashing the 0.8s advantage that had been built up by the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall of Josh Cook, who had started on pole position.

The two fought a mighty dual and it looked as if Cook had done enough, but Sutton inched around the outside of his rival as the two cars powered towards the finish line.

Sutton did just enough to take his sixth win of the season to cement fourth place in the standings.

“I was laughing and smiling inside the car – that was one of the best races I have had in the BTCC,” said Sutton, who is good friends with his defeated foe. “And it had to be with that guy.

“I didn’t make a great start but got my way back though and what a way to finish the season.”

Rob Austin had led the early stages of the event in his HMS Alfa Romeo until Cook managed to unpick his defences into Paddock Hill Bend on lap five.

Sutton deposed Austin two laps later to set off on his charge. Austin, though, managed to hold on to third place, even though he had been under pressure from the Motorbase Performance Ford of Tom Chilton.

Championship runner-up Tom Ingram fended off Sam Tordoff’s Motorbase Ford to the flag to claim fifth place, with Senna Proctor (Power Maxed Vauxhall) and Chris Smiley (BTC Norlin Honda) rounding out the top eight.

New champion Colin Turkington came home in 23rd spot in his WSR BMW.