Boardman to drive MG in BTCC return

Tom Boardman is the first driver to sign up for AmDTuning.com’s maiden BTCC campaign with MG cars.

AmDTuning.com has taken over the running of the two ex-Triple Eight Racing MG 6 cars which it will field alongside two Audi S3s.

Boardman, 34, last raced in the BTCC’s top flight in 2010 and 2011 in a family run Seat Leon. He took an overall victory at Knockhill in 2011. Since then, he has taken part in WTCC races and entered a meeting in the TCR International Series in 2015.

Boardman is due to begin his pre-season test programme in the reworked MG shortly.

The Lancastrian driver said: “I’d been looking into the possibility of a programme in TCR this season but when the chance came along to return to the BTCC in the MG, it was one I grabbed with both hands. I’ve always wanted to return to the series but until now, the right deal has never come along.

“I’ve known the AmD team for a good few years and [team manager] Rob Tickner is someone I have worked with in the past, so I’m confident that I’ll fit in well and will be right on the pace when we get to Brands Hatch for the opening rounds.”

Team boss Shaun Hollamby said that Boardman’s tin-top knowledge will be integral to the fresh AmD attack in 2018.

“Tom has shown his ability to win races in the past, which isn’t an easy feat in this series, and has also shown he has the talent to compete at the highest level from his time in the World Touring Car Championship,” said Hollamby.

“To bring a driver with that level of experience on board is great for us as a team.”