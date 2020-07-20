Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021

shares
comments
BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021
By:
Jul 20, 2020, 1:23 PM

The British Touring Car Championship has issued its calendar for the 2021 season – before the 2020 campaign has even kicked off.

Ten triple-header rounds at eight circuits make up the schedule, which this time reverts to its traditional bookending dates at Brands Hatch.

The 2020 schedule broke from BTCC habit by switching its opening round from the Brands Indy Circuit to Donington Park, and that remained the case when the revised calendar was issued for the series’ return following the COVID-19-enforced hiatus, with action for this season kicking off at the East Midlands venue on 1-2 August.

But Brands is back for the start of 2021, with the Indy Circuit hosting the opener on 3-4 April.

As usual, the Kent circuit’s Grand Prix layout will stage the finale, which is scheduled for 9-10 October. That was also supposed to be the case in 2020, although the enforced pushback of the calendar into November has meant a swap of Brands’s GP and Indy dates and it will this year finish on the shorter option.

Thruxton also has the honour of hosting a second event, as it did in 2019.

Silverstone was supposed to replace the Hampshire speedbowl in hosting two rounds in 2020, with an inaugural BTCC round on the International Circuit planned, but that event bit the dust when the slimmed-down revised schedule was issued.

With Silverstone’s 2021 date set for the National Circuit, that seems to nip any short-term chances of the series racing on the International layout in the bud.

The championship will also wend its way through its annual trips to Donington, Oulton Park, Croft, Snetterton and Knockhill.

The BTCC confirmed that ITV4 will continue to show live coverage of each Sunday race day.

BTCC boss Alan Gow said: “Well, this is certainly a new first for the BTCC – issuing the following year’s calendar before the current season has even begun… but I’m sure everyone will agree that it’s nice to see some ‘normality’ returning to the schedule. 

“Having said that, with our first 2020 event now less than two weeks away at Donington Park, there is phenomenal enthusiasm for getting this season under way amongst our teams, supporters and partners.”

BTCC calendar 2021

3-4 April Brands Hatch Indy

17-18 April Donington Park National

8-9 May Thruxton

15-16 May Oulton Park Island

12-13 June Croft

31 July-1 August Snetterton 300

14-15 August Knockhill

28-29 August Thruxton

25-26 September Silverstone National

9-10 October Brands Hatch GP

Next article
Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical

Previous article

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical

Trending Today

Binotto: Ferrari will consider organisational changes
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Binotto: Ferrari will consider organisational changes

Brawn: Racing Point F1 protest "tricky problem" to resolve
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Brawn: Racing Point F1 protest "tricky problem" to resolve

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull: "Anomalies" causing 2020 F1 car to "misbehave"

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Haas under investigation for formation lap infraction

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "must do better job" after rushed pre-race kneel

Latest news

BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021
BTCC / BTCC
18m

BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical
BTCC / BTCC

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical

BTCC boss Alan Gow on the future for touring car racing
Video Inside
BTCC / BTCC

BTCC boss Alan Gow on the future for touring car racing

Plato left on BTCC sidelines as team pauses involvement
BTCC / BTCC

Plato left on BTCC sidelines as team pauses involvement

Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari will consider organisational changes

2h
2
Formula 1

Brawn: Racing Point F1 protest "tricky problem" to resolve

1h
3
Formula 1

Racing Point has "886 drawings" to prove brake duct legality

4
MotoGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

1h
5
Formula 1

FIA explains why Bottas escaped jump start penalty

Latest news

BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021
BTCC

BTCC reverts to full 10-round schedule for 2021

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical
BTCC

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical

BTCC boss Alan Gow on the future for touring car racing
BTCC

BTCC boss Alan Gow on the future for touring car racing

Plato left on BTCC sidelines as team pauses involvement
BTCC

Plato left on BTCC sidelines as team pauses involvement

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit
BTCC

Jordan expands on "worst phone calls" that led to BTCC exit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.