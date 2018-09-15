Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Blancpain Sprint / Breaking news

Mies and Riberas inherit Nurburgring Blancpain win

shares
comments
Mies and Riberas inherit Nurburgring Blancpain win
Sep 15, 2018, 5:11 PM

Christopher Mies and Alex Riberas have been awarded the win of the opening Nurburgring Blancpain GT Sprint Cup race after a 30-second post-race penalty was applied to the winning Lamborghini.

The post-race call is enough to lift the WRT Audi pairing into the championship lead, with their total of 90.5 points meaning that the #88 ASP Mercedes of Michael Meadows and Raffaele Marciello is now its only title rival.

Meadows and Marciello are nine points behind in the title race and start Sunday's race from pole.

The #63 Lamborghini Huracan of Mirko Bortolotti and Christian Engelhart initially took the win, before TV footage emerged showing Engelhart wearing his frontal head restraint over the shoulder straps of his harness, which is a breach of the sporting regulations.

Article 120 states that "a driver's safety harness must be securely fastened before the car leaves the team's working area but, on exiting the pits, the driver may further tighten the belts or adjust them".

The penalty drops the #63 car down to 13th position, promoting the #1 Audi of Mies and Riberas into first ahead of the sister #2 WRT car of Will Stevens and Dries Vanthoor.

The #19 Lamborghini Huracan of Ezequiel Perez Companc and Andrea Caldarelli completes the revised podium.

By Anna Duxbury

Next Blancpain Sprint article
Bortolotti, Engelhart win Nurburgring Blancpain opener

Previous article

Bortolotti, Engelhart win Nurburgring Blancpain opener

Next article

Marciello and Meadows snatch Blancpain Sprint crown

Marciello and Meadows snatch Blancpain Sprint crown
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Sprint
Drivers Christopher Mies , Alex Riberas
Teams Audi Sport Team WRT
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

News in depth
SRO to launch 2019 World Challenge to link three series
Blancpain Sprint

SRO to launch 2019 World Challenge to link three series

Marciello and Meadows snatch Blancpain Sprint crown
Blancpain Sprint

Marciello and Meadows snatch Blancpain Sprint crown

Mies and Riberas inherit Nurburgring Blancpain win
Blancpain Sprint

Mies and Riberas inherit Nurburgring Blancpain win

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.