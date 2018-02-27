Taylor-Smith makes Blancpain GT switch with Bentley

BTCC race winner Aron Taylor-Smith will contest this year’s Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup in a Team Parker Racing-run Bentley.

Taylor-Smith will share one of Team Parker’s Bentley Continental GT3s with Briton Josh Caygill for the full Sprint Cup season. The pair will run in the Silver Cup class.

The Irishman won four BTCC races using Ford and Volkswagen machinery between 2012-16, but announced he would step away from the series to chase a move into GT racing.

"Joining the Team Parker Bentley programme is literally a dream come true and represents a milestone moment in my career," said Taylor-Smith.

“We completed our first test recently and it’s apparent that everyone in the team is dedicated to achieving success. I feel extremely lucky to be learning from the best, while in the few days I’ve spent getting to know Josh it’s clear how fast and dedicated he is.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together. The car is a big step forward from what I’ve driven in the past, and I think that’s’ what excites me the most.”

Caygill most recently competed in the single-make Audi TT Cup and Blancpain Endurance Series with the works WRT Audi team.

Team Parker Racing is also expected to enter the Blancpain Endurance category, with its driver line-up to be announced soon.

Bentley Motorsport head Brian Gush added: “With the M-Sport factory team switching its focus to the second-generation Continental GT3 and its development in the Endurance Cup, it was important for Bentley to retain a presence in the Sprint category.

"Team Parker’s experience makes them an ideal candidate.”