Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Blancpain Sprint / Hungaroring / Race report

Marciello, Meadows take dominant second Hungary win

shares
comments
Marciello, Meadows take dominant second Hungary win
By: Josh Suttill , Journalist
Sep 2, 2018, 2:10 PM

ASP Mercedes pair Raffaele Marciello and Michael Meadows took a commanding victory in a rain-affected second Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup race at the Hungaroring.

Marciello and Meadows converted pole position into Mercedes’ first sprint victory of the season to draw level on points with Audi pair Alex Riberas and Christopher Haase at the top of the drivers’ championship with one round remaining. 

They had to survive a late safety car period, deployed when the Pro-Am class-leading Ferrari spun into the gravel with just over 10 minutes of the race remaining. 

Marciello had built a sizeable lead at the start of the race, which was started behind the safety car due to heavy rain prior to the race.

Their advantage was wiped out, but Meadows was aided at the restart by an intense dogfight for second place behind him, in which Riberas fell from second place to fourth in the final two laps.  

Riberas in the #1 WRT Audi ran wide at Turn 5 while trying to pressure race leader Meadows, allowing the #25 Sainteloc Racing Audi R8 LMS driven by Simon Gachet and Christopher Haase into second place.

Zolder victor Steijn Schothorst further demoted Riberas on the final lap of the race to steal the final place on the podium alongside teammate Attempto Racing Audi teammate Kelvin van der Linde.

The Grasser Racing Lamborghinis ended the race in fifth and sixth. Race one winners Christian Engelhart and Mirko Bortolotti finishing in sixth just seven tenths adrift of their teammates Loris Hezemans and Franck Perera.  

After taking over from Will Stevens, Dries Vanthoor had hauled the #2 WRT Audi from outside the top 10 to within reach of the podium but he spun at the penultimate corner on the final lap when scrapping with the other Audis. 

He took the chequered flag in seventh, with Nico Jamin and Denis Bulatov taking eighth overall as well as Silver Cup honours in the #87 ASP Mercedes.

Next Blancpain Sprint article
Lamborghini pair snatch Hungary victory from Mercedes

Previous article

Lamborghini pair snatch Hungary victory from Mercedes

Next article

Bortolotti, Engelhart win Nurburgring Blancpain opener

Bortolotti, Engelhart win Nurburgring Blancpain opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Sprint
Event Hungaroring
Author Josh Suttill
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
SRO to launch 2019 World Challenge to link three series
Blancpain Sprint

SRO to launch 2019 World Challenge to link three series

Marciello and Meadows snatch Blancpain Sprint crown
Blancpain Sprint

Marciello and Meadows snatch Blancpain Sprint crown

Mies and Riberas inherit Nurburgring Blancpain win
Blancpain Sprint

Mies and Riberas inherit Nurburgring Blancpain win

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.