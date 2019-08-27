Top events
Blancpain Sprint / Breaking news

Green joins Phoenix for last two Blancpain rounds

shares
comments
Green joins Phoenix for last two Blancpain rounds
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 2:31 PM

Audi DTM racer Jamie Green will join Phoenix Racing for the final two rounds of the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe season.

Green, 37, will partner German youngster Kim-Luis Schramm at the wheel of Phoenix's #5 Audi R8 LMS during this weekend's Nurburgring round, as well as the following weekend's season finale at the Hungaroring.

He will occupy the seat filled by Frank Stippler in the opening two rounds of the season and by Jean-Karl Vernay last time out at Zandvoort.

Read Also:

Green previously raced for an another Audi squad, WRT, in what was then known as the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup in 2017 at the opening round in Misano.

“It’s great that Jamie is able to support us for the last four races of the season,” commented Phoenix team boss Ernst Moser. “He is a vastly experienced and extremely quick driver whose expertise will be of great benefit to our junior drivers.”

Green was supposed to be part of Phoenix's line-up for the Nurburgring 24 Hours earlier this year, but he dropped out after undergoing an appendectomy.

He later replaced Toyota LMP1 driver Jose Maria Lopez in Land Motorsport's line-up for the Spa 24 Hours, finishing 14th alongside Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller.

Green lies ninth in the DTM standings after missed the Misano round due to his surgery, having picked up podiums at Zolder and the Norisring, as well as a pole position in last weekend's second Lausitz race.

 

About this article

Series Blancpain Sprint
Drivers Jamie Green
Teams Phoenix Racing
Author Jamie Klein

