Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Blancpain Sprint / Breaking news

Abril joins top Mercedes GT squad from Bentley

shares
comments
Abril joins top Mercedes GT squad from Bentley
By:
1h ago

The Blancpain GT Series Mercedes seat alongside reigning champion Raffaele Marciello has been filled by Vincent Abril, whose departure from Bentley was announced this week.

Frenchman Abril, who had been due to be part of the factory Bentley line-up in 2019, will race alongside Marciello in the lead Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes in both the BGTS Endurance Cup and the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe (formerly the Sprint Cup). 

They will be joined in the ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the enduros by Briton Michael Meadows, who last year won the Sprint Cup with Marciello. 

ASP team boss Jerome Policand said: “I'm delighted to welcome Vincent to our team. 

"I have always kept an eye on his career, ever since his debut in the French GT Championship, and I was able to follow his brilliant rise in the Blancpain."

The departure of 23-year-old Abril from the M-Sport Bentley squad was announced this week, the British manufacturer stating that he had "decided to explore new opportunities". 

Abril had joined the M-Sport line-up in 2016 after winning the BGTS Sprint Cup with Maximilian Buhk in a factory-supported HTP Motorsport Bentley in 2015. 

ASP has yet to announce drivers for the rest of its squad across the Endurance Cup and the World Challenge from which points are accumulated in the overall BGTS classification.

Marciello won the Sprint Cup last year with Meadows and finished second in the Endurance Cup to take the combined title. 

#88 Akka ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Michael Meadowsä

#88 Akka ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Michael Meadowsä

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Panis-Barthez ties up with Lexus for Blancpain effort

Previous article

Panis-Barthez ties up with Lexus for Blancpain effort
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Sprint , Blancpain Endurance
Drivers Michael Meadows , Raffaele Marciello , Vincent Abril
Teams Akka ASP
Author Gary Watkins

Red zone: trending stories

"Fantastic" Honda "causing no compromise" - Toro Rosso Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Fantastic" Honda "causing no compromise" - Toro Rosso

2h ago
Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas Article
Formula 1

Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut Article
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut

News in depth
Abril joins top Mercedes GT squad from Bentley
Blancpain Sprint

Abril joins top Mercedes GT squad from Bentley

Panis-Barthez ties up with Lexus for Blancpain effort
Blancpain Endurance

Panis-Barthez ties up with Lexus for Blancpain effort

Autosport Awards: GT lynchpin Ratel awarded Gregor Grant trophy
General

Autosport Awards: GT lynchpin Ratel awarded Gregor Grant trophy

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.