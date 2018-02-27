Martin becomes latest Aston Martin driver in British GT

Maxime Martin has become the fifth factory Aston Martin driver to sign up to race in the British GT championship in 2018.

Martin, who had been a regular in BMW’s DTM squad prior to switching to Aston for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship, will share a Vantage GT3 with Graham Davidson, run by the Jetstream Motorsport team.

With the WEC moving to a 13-month superseason with just five races in 2018, Aston’s factory men have greater availability to do dual programmes in domestic championships.

Martin, 31, joins fellow works AMR drivers Jonny Adam, Darren Turner, Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim in the British championship this year.

“I definitely like the English circuits because they are proper old-style tracks,” said Martin.

“It will be funny to see, we’ll [Thiim, Sorensen, Turner and Adam] all be in different cars and competing against each other. I think it will be good for the series to have so many Aston Martins, especially in the British championship.

“I’m looking forward to being the fifth AMR driver and trying to beat the British guys.”

Martin has raced the GT3 Vantage before, in a GT Open race at Barcelona in 2012. He will also compete in the car in the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup this year with R-Motorsport.

The Belgian however will be unable to test the car at the series’ media day at Donington next month owing to existing commitments. Ross Gunn will substitute for that event.