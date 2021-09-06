Tickets Subscribe
Aussie TV presenter lands senior bike administrator role

By:

Aussie TV star Kate Peck is leading a drastic revamp of Motorcycling New South Wales following her recent appointment as president of the governing body.

Aussie TV presenter lands senior bike administrator role

Peck is best known in motor racing circles for her TV work, having been heavily involved in Network Ten's Supercars coverage during its most recent stint as the free-to-air broadcaster, which ended at the conclusion of last season.

However she has now turned her hand to administration, landing the president role at Motorcycling NSW, which oversees two-wheel sport in Australia's most populated state.

The new role follows her appointment to the Motorcycling Australia Women's Committee earlier this year and dovetail with her work on the TV coverage of the Australian Off Road Championship.

According to Peck, female participation in two-wheel sport will be a specific focus during her time in the top MNSW job.

"After I joined the Motorcycling Australia Women's Committee early this year, I was made aware a position available on the MNSW Board," said Peck.

"I can proudly say that the MNSW business currently has a 75 per cent female workforce, however there is still not enough female presence in motorsport and motorcycling, on any level yet alone at the board level.

"Any way I can encourage more participation of women, I will. I would love to see the support and expansion of female classes within the different motorcycle disciplines. If you can’t see it, you can’t be it."

Her first task as president is to oversee a drastic revamp with the entire board being replaced.

She's casting a wide net, too, with an open call to anybody based in NSW to apply for the five unpaid elected director roles.

“This is a unique and exciting opportunity – the chance to join me as a director on the board of MNSW," added Peck.

"You will have a first-hand impact on bringing motorcycling in the great state of NSW into the future. That future is bright – new racing facilities, a focus on diversity, and endless potential for the growth and development of our dynamic sport and its dedicated and enthusiastic community."

Nominations close on September 14.

