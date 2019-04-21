Sign in
Other bike / BSB: Silverstone / Breaking news

Redding picks up debut podium in British Superbikes

Redding picks up debut podium in British Superbikes
By:
29m ago

Former MotoGP rider Scott Redding opened his 2019 British Superbike campaign with what he described as a “not deserved” podium finish at Silverstone.

Dropped by Aprilia last year in favour of Andrea Iannone, Redding signed to join the front-running Paul Bird Motorsport squad, settling on a switch to BSB over options in World Superbike and Moto2.

The 26-year-old qualified his Ducati V4 R third on the grid for Sunday’s opening race of the season, behind McAMS Yamaha pair Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O’Halloran.

After being picked off early on by the OMG Suzuki of fellow BSB rookie Josh Elliott, Redding circulated alone in fourth for the bulk of the race until the final lap, when lead pair Mackenzie and O’Halloran collided at Luffield, resulting in the latter crashing out.

Mackenzie was assessed a three-second penalty for the incident, handing victory to Elliott, while O’Halloran’s exit meant Redding was promoted to third.

“That wasn’t a deserved podium from my side,” Redding told Eurosport. “The Yamahas and the Suzukis could carry so much corner speed I couldn’t really hang in with them.

“I was trying and trying, and getting more and more loose, so I decided to settle for fourth. There was nothing I could do [to catch the lead trio].

“It’s great to be on the podium but I didn’t really deserve it this time.”

Redding’s PBM Ducati teammate Josh Brookes dropped out of the race with mechanical issues while running in the lower reaches of the top 10.

The Silverstone race marks the first defeat for the Ducati V4 R – which is currently unbeaten in WSBK, thanks to Alvaro Bautista’s run of 11 race victories, and also has a perfect record in Italian Superbike courtesy of Ducati MotoGP tester Michele Pirro.

About this article

Series Other bike , MotoGP
Event BSB: Silverstone
Drivers Scott Redding
Author Jamie Klein
