Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Other bike News

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

By:

Fourteen-year-old Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan suffered fatal injuries in a crash in a European Talent Cup race at MotorLand Aragon on Sunday.

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash.

Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track before being transferred to the circuit’s medical centre. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, it was announced that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Millan was enjoying his most successful season so far in the FIM CEV Repsol series, claiming two pole positions and four podiums – and was second in the points standings.

Motorbike racing’s premier class MotoGP led the tributes:

 

And eight-time world champion Marc Marquez tweeted:

 

 

shares
comments
Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Previous article

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

1 d
2
Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

17 min
3
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

6 h
4
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

1 h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

2 d
Latest news
Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Misc

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

7m
Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Misc

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Jun 10, 2021
Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash
Video Inside
WSBK

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

May 19, 2021
New Isle Of Wight Diamond Races event postponed until 2022
Misc

New Isle Of Wight Diamond Races event postponed until 2022

Feb 12, 2021
AFT CEO wants to see more brands and diversity on the Flat Track
Misc

AFT CEO wants to see more brands and diversity on the Flat Track

Feb 10, 2021
Latest videos
British Superbike: Hickman on weekend at Knockhill 05:23
Other bike
Jul 11, 2021

British Superbike: Hickman on weekend at Knockhill

British Superbike: Iddon on racing in Knockhill 07:01
Other bike
Jul 10, 2021

British Superbike: Iddon on racing in Knockhill

Bennetts British Superbike Championship available now on Motorsport.tv 01:00
Other bike
Apr 14, 2021

Bennetts British Superbike Championship available now on Motorsport.tv

#ThinkingForward with Faye Ho 14:15
Other bike
Feb 15, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Faye Ho

Isle Of Man TT - 1992 01:56:44
Other bike
Mar 26, 2020

Isle Of Man TT - 1992

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR could hit $10m at Pebble Beach auction Motor1.com
Automotive

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR could hit $10m at Pebble Beach auction

Red Bull's Adrian Newey hints at new road car plans Motor1.com
Automotive

Red Bull's Adrian Newey hints at new road car plans

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

Audi insists it 'abided by' FE rules in di Grassi pitlane controversy

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild Race 2 after di Grassi gets penalty

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Assen WSBK: Rea completes treble as Yamahas collide
World Superbike World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea completes treble as Yamahas collide

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Razgatlioglu slams Gerloff's "stupid mistake" after clash
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu slams Gerloff's "stupid mistake" after clash

Latest news

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Other bike Other bike

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

New Isle Of Wight Diamond Races event postponed until 2022
Other bike Other bike

New Isle Of Wight Diamond Races event postponed until 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.