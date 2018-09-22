Sign in
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
BF3 / Donington / Qualifying report

Monger takes British F3 pole on Donington return

Monger takes British F3 pole on Donington return
Sep 22, 2018, 10:47 AM

Billy Monger has taken his maiden pole position in BRDC British Formula 3 on his first visit to Donington Park since his life-changing accident last year.

Monger was near the top of the timesheets throughout the 20 minute qualifying session and grabbed pole for race one with just over a minute remaining by 0.173 seconds from Carlin teammate Nicolai Kjaergaard.

Monger is racing at Donington Park for the first time since his horrific crash in a British Formula 4 race in April last year led to a double leg amputation.

The 19-year-old has already claimed two podiums this season - at Oulton Park in his first race back since his crash and at Spa-Francorchamps - but has yet to claim a victory.

"All the dry testing we have done beforehand, the car has felt really good and we've just been quick from the start," Monger told Motorsport.com after securing pole.

"Donington Park is one of my favourite circuits and although it's weird coming back here with what happened I've always enjoyed the circuit.

"I did two laps that were good enough for pole and I have to thank everyone from Carlin for the car. We're quick in the wet or dry and I'm starting in the best place possible.

"The start is going to be important as following people around here can be difficult."

Report by Stefan Mackley

About this article

Series BF3
Event Donington
Drivers Billy Monger
Teams Carlin
Article type Qualifying report

