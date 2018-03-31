Global
BF3 Oulton Park Breaking news

Monger scores British F3 podium on racing return

Billy Monger, Carlin
Podium: Race winner Linus Lundqvist, Double R, second place Nicolai Kjaergaard, Carlin, third place Billy Monger, Carlin
By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
31/03/2018 03:02

Billy Monger scored a podium finish in the opening race of the new BRDC British F3 Championship season at Oulton Park on Saturday.

Making his competitive racing return after a horrific British F4 crash that led to both his legs being amputated last year, Monger qualified in a strong fifth place, just over half a second off pole.

With polesitter Clement Novalak and fourth-placed Krishnaraaj Mahadik dropping back after making contact on the opening lap, Monger was promoted to third place - and held on to the spot for the rest of the race despite coming under pressure from fourth-placed Tom Gamble.

Double R driver Linus Lundqvist claimed victory after taking the lead on the first lap, while Monger’s Carlin teammate Nicolai Kjaergaard finished second, 0.826s down on Lundqvist.

Monger's Carlin seat is guaranteed only for this weekend's Oulton Park round, with a deal for the full BRDC F3 season yet to be agreed.

 
About this article
Series BF3
Event Oulton Park
Track Oulton Park Circuit
Drivers Billy Monger
Teams Carlin
Article type Breaking news
