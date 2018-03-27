Monger seals F3 drive for Oulton Park opener

Billy Monger will make his racing return this weekend in the opening round of BRDC British Formula 3 Championship at Oulton Park.

The 18-year-old will appear on the grid with Carlin having spent several weeks testing with the team.

It will be the first time he has raced competitively since a horrific British Formula 4 accident at Donington Park last year which led to both his legs being amputated.

Monger received worldwide support, including from Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button, after his accident as a crowdfunding page reached almost £850,000.

He currently operates the car using a paddle on the steering wheel with his right hand to accelerate, while using his left to upshift and downshift. He uses his right stump to operate a brake pedal.

A Carlin spokesperson said: “He [Monger] will absolutely be on the grid this weekend.

“It’s absolutely incredible to have him back on the gird. He helps motivate the team, he is competitive as well and has the potential to do a lot more. We want to be able to help him achieve his potential.”

Monger joins Nicolai Kjaergaard and Renault Sport Academy member Sun Yue Yang in the Carlin BRDC F3 line-up, and the team has also been testing karting graduate Clement Novalak.

Carlin has been given special dispensation to run four cars rather than the usual three permitted.

Story by Stefan Mackley