Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Blancpain Endurance / Breaking news

Wittmann to make Spa 24 Hours debut

shares
comments
Wittmann to make Spa 24 Hours debut
By: Gary Watkins
Jul 18, 2018, 9:56 AM

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann will make his Spa 24 Hours debut later this month.

The 28-year-old German will contest the blue-riband Endurance Cup round of the Blancpain GT Series on July 28/29 with the factory-supported Rowe Racing BMW team.

He will share a BMW M6 GT3 along with full-season Rowe drivers Jesse Krohn and Ricky Collard.

Wittmann, who made his Blancpain GT debut in this year's Monza season opener, said: "I have wanted to contest the Spa 24 Hours for many years, but it hadn't ever worked out until now.

"It's been 10 years since I last drove at Spa – back then it was with Formula BMW, and I won that time.

"Naturally, the goal is to be up there at the front: a podium, or a win, at such an iconic endurance race would be fantastic."

The second Rowe BMW will be shared by former Spa winners Alexander Sims and Nicky Catsburg, and Jens Klingmann.

BMW has also entered an additional factory-backed car run by the Walkenhorst squad to be driven by Philipp Eng, also a former winner of the race, Tom Blomqvist and Christian Krognes.

Next Blancpain Endurance article
Insight: How to conquer the Spa 24 Hours

Previous article

Insight: How to conquer the Spa 24 Hours

Next article

Patrese joins Honda squad for Spa 24 Hours

Patrese joins Honda squad for Spa 24 Hours

About this article

Series Blancpain Endurance
Drivers Marco Wittmann
Teams Rowe Racing
Author Gary Watkins
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
24 Hours of Spa - Philipp Eng Race Reaction 01:27
Blancpain Endurance

24 Hours of Spa - Philipp Eng Race Reaction

Highlights - 24 Hours of Spa 05:26
Blancpain Endurance

Highlights - 24 Hours of Spa

News in depth
Spa 24h: Eng/Blomqvist/Krognes win as BMW scores 1-2
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24h: Eng/Blomqvist/Krognes win as BMW scores 1-2

Spa 24h: Audi in the lead at 18-hour mark
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24h: Audi in the lead at 18-hour mark

Spa 24h: Audi leads BMW after one quarter distance
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24h: Audi leads BMW after one quarter distance

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.