Vietoris to make racing return with Mercedes in Blancpain

New Mercedes DTM test and reserve driver Christian Vietoris will race for the German manufacturer in this year's Blancpain GT Series with the factory-supported Strakka squad.

The German, who has been brought back into the Mercedes DTM fold for 2018, will drive for Strakka Racing in the five BGTS Endurance Cup events, starting at Monza on April 22.

Vietoris, who has previously raced Merc GT machinery in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, will share a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the series opener with ex-DTM driver Adrien Tambay and team regular David Fumanelli.

Jay Davenport, Strakka's racing director, said: "We are delighted to have secured Christian to drive for us.

"Along with Adrien and David, we feel this makes a formidable line-up capable of running at the front."

Vietoris added that he believed the line-up has "great potential".

"After a year's absence, I'm obviously delighted to be back in motorsport, and as a member of the Mercedes family,” said the German, who finished fourth in the DTM points in 2013 and '14.

Vietoris, who spent six years in the Mercedes DTM fold and twice finished fourth in the drivers' standings, will be on hand at all 10 DTM races in his latest role.

Strakka, which is representing Mercedes in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, is running two cars in the pro division in the BGTS enduros.

Mercedes factory drivers Maximilian Buhk and Maximilian Gotz will share the other entry with Alvaro Parente, who raced a Strakka McLaren in selected BGTS events last year.

A Strakka pro-am entry will be raced by team owner Nick Leventis, Lewis Williamson and Chris Buncombe.