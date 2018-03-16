Strakka signs Buhk, Gotz for 2018 Blancpain attack

Mercedes factory drivers Maximilian Buhk and Maximilian Gotz will contest this year's Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup with the Strakka Racing squad.

Buhk and Gotz will be joined by Alvaro Parente, who raced a Strakka McLaren in last year's Blancpain Sprint Cup, in four of the five enduros in the British team's pro class Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The trio previously teamed up for Strakka in the Bathurst 12 Hours in February, the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge for which the team is the Mercedes factory representative.

Former British Formula 3 champion Parente will miss the Silverstone round in May courtesy of a clashing commitment with the K-PAX/Flying Lizards Bentley team in the Pirelli World Challenge in North America.

He will be replaced by David Fumanelli, another veteran of Strakka's 2017 Blancpain campaign with McLaren, for the British Endurance Cup race.

Lewis Williamson, Chris Buncombe and team owner Nick Leventis will share Strakka's pro-am class entry, with Fumanelli joining the trio for the Spa 24 Hours in July.

Strakka director Jay Davenport said: “We are delighted to have secured such a formidable line-up of talented and successful drivers for Strakka’s debut year with the Mercedes-AMG GT3s.”

“I think we’ve got all the ingredients for a successful season in both the Blancpain Endurance Series and the Intercontinental GT Challenge."