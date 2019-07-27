Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Blancpain Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa / Race report

Spa 24h: SMP Racing Ferrari leads after six hours

shares
comments
Spa 24h: SMP Racing Ferrari leads after six hours
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 8:52 PM

The Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup points-leading SMP Racing Ferrari held a narrow advantage in the Spa 24 Hours after six hours.

SMP trio Mikhail Aleshin, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina had cycled into the lead in the #72 Ferrari 488 GT3 at the one-quarter mark in the Belgian endurance classic, with Aleshin staying out on slick tyres during a rain shower to scoop the maximum 12 bonus points.

That was despite falling back in the early stages of a race that started in full wet conditions and was interrupted by numerous full-course yellow periods in the opening hours.

The arrival of forecast heavy rain for the start meant the start was taken behind the safety car, although towards the end of the first hour conditions had improved sufficiently for most cars to make the switch to slick tyres.

Maro Engel had held the advantage in the polesitting #4 Black Falcon Mercedes AMG-GT3 until the second FCY period, triggered by Nick Foster spinning off and hitting the barriers in the HubAuto Corsa Ferrari during the second hour approaching Pouhon.

Another FCY intervention followed not long after when the #37 Am class 3Y Technology BMW M6 GT3 suffered a major crash at Les Combes that suspended the race for over an hour.

A mere eight minutes after action resumed, there was a further FCY period caused by Ryan Ratcliffe making a heavy impact with the barriers at Stavelot in the Team Parker Bentley Continental GT3, causing a further 35-minute delay.

The SMP Ferrari crew, which had fallen out of the top 10 early on, had managed to work its way back to the front of the pack by the end of the fifth hour before stopping, and then cycled through the order once more in the sixth hour before the rain returned.

At the six-hour mark, Aleshin led by three seconds from Christian Engelhart in the #63 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, which inherited second when Nico Muller reacted to the worsening weather and pitted the #1 WRT Audi R8 LMS.

Third place was held by Yelmer Buurman in the #4 Black Falcon Mercedes ahead of Fabian Schiller in the #88 ASP Mercedes, Jake Dennis in the #76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3s and the top BMW, the #42 Schnitzer M6 with John Edwards at the wheel.

The #1 Audi that had been running second was classified ninth after six hours after its last-minute stop, giving it the final bonus point on offer.

Several cars that had starred in the early stages were hit by penalties that dropped them down the order, with Porsche in particular suffering a number of setbacks.

Kevin Estre had charged from 11th on the grid to second in the first hour in the #20 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3-R, but the team earned a drive-through penalty for a pitlane infringement.

The #117 Team75 Bernhard Porsche was also handed a drive-through as Laurens Vanthoor was caught speeding under yellow flags, while the #998 ROWE Racing Porsche that had led after three hours was penalised for the same offence.

Also picking up a drive-through penalty was the #2 WRT Audi as a result of Dries Vanthoor speeding in the pitlane, dropping that car out of third.

R-Motorsport's other Pro class entry, the #62 Vantage, retired after Matt Parry damaged the car by spinning into the barriers at Stavelot.

Next article
Bentley questions Spa 24h BoP after missing Superpole

Previous article

Bentley questions Spa 24h BoP after missing Superpole

Next article

Spa 24h: ROWE Porsche leads in heavy rain at halfway

Spa 24h: ROWE Porsche leads in heavy rain at halfway
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Spa
Drivers Davide Rigon , Mikhail Aleshin , Miguel Molina
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Spa 24 Hours: 5 Hour highlights 03:04
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 5 Hour highlights

Spa 24 Hours: 3 Hour highlights 02:22
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 3 Hour highlights

Latest news

Honda could've been "big challenger" without red flag
BES

Honda could've been "big challenger" without red flag

Late cautions “ended” Tandy’s Spa 24h victory hopes
BES

Late cautions “ended” Tandy’s Spa 24h victory hopes

Spa 24h: GPX Porsche prevails in stop-start race
BES

Spa 24h: GPX Porsche prevails in stop-start race

Spa 24h red-flagged due to heavy rain
BES

Spa 24h red-flagged due to heavy rain

Spa 24h: ROWE Porsche leads in heavy rain at halfway
BES

Spa 24h: ROWE Porsche leads in heavy rain at halfway

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.