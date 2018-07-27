Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Blancpain Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa / Qualifying report

Spa 24h: Vanthoor grabs pole for WRT Audi

shares
comments
Spa 24h: Vanthoor grabs pole for WRT Audi
By: Gary Watkins
Jul 27, 2018, 6:23 PM

Local driver Dries Vanthoor took pole position for this weekend's Spa 24 Hours for the WRT Audi team. 

#1 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Audi R8 LMS: Alex Riberas, Christopher Mies, Dries Vanthoor
#62 R-Motorsport Aston Martin V12 Vantage: Dominik Baumann, Maxime Martin, Martin Kirchhöfer
#1 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Audi R8 LMS: Alex Riberas, Christopher Mies, Dries Vanthoor
#72 SMP Racing Ferrari 488 GT3: Mikhail Aleshin, Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina
#1 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT Audi R8 LMS: Alex Riberas, Christopher Mies, Dries Vanthoor
#62 R-Motorsport Aston Martin V12 Vantage: Dominik Baumann, Maxime Martin, Martin Kirchhöfer
#72 SMP Racing Ferrari 488 GT3: Mikhail Aleshin, Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina

The 20-year-old Belgian topped the 'superpole' session for the fastest 20 cars from yesterday's aggregate qualifying in the factory Audi R8 LMS he will share with Christopher Mies and Alex Riberas in the double-points Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup round. 

Vanthoor set two laps good enough for the pole, jumping to the top of the times with a 2m18.605s and then improving to a 2m18.575s on the second of the two laps allowed to each driver. 

That put him six tenths up on second-place Maxime Martin in the best of the R-Motorsport Aston Martin V12 Vantages. 

Vanthoor, who leads the BGTS Endurance Cup with his team-mates, said: "I went out and thought I'd give it everything I had, which is what I did. The car was absolutely amazing, so congratulations to everyone behind the pitwall."

The 2m19.183s from Martin put him nearly two tenths up on Nico Muller's 2m19.366s in the second of WRT's factory entries. 

Davide Rigon took fourth in SMP Racing's AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 on a 2m19.433s after a track limits violation meant he lost a 2m19.100s time that would have put him second on the grid. 

Fifth place was taken by Kelvin van der Linde in the Land Motorsport Audi on a 2m19.493s. 

Come Ledogar was only two hundredths behind in sixth place in the Garage 59 McLaren 650S GT3 in a 2m19.512s. 

Top BMW driver was Philipp Eng in the Walkenhorst M6 GT3 that had topped first qualifying in eighth place. 

Frederic Makowiecki set the best Porsche time of the session to take ninth, ahead of Mirko Bortolotti in the fastest Lamborghini. 

Raffaele Marciello, who starred in last year's race on the way to third position, crashed his Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Les Combes in the short warm-up session and took no part in the 'superpole' session.

Next Blancpain Endurance article
WRT Audi loses Spa 24 Hours pole over infringement

Previous article

WRT Audi loses Spa 24 Hours pole over infringement

Next article

Insight: How to conquer the Spa 24 Hours

Insight: How to conquer the Spa 24 Hours

About this article

Series Blancpain Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Spa
Location Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Davide Rigon , Maxime Martin , Nico Müller , Dries Vanthoor
Author Gary Watkins
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
24 Hours of Spa - Philipp Eng Race Reaction 01:27
Blancpain Endurance

24 Hours of Spa - Philipp Eng Race Reaction

Highlights - 24 Hours of Spa 05:26
Blancpain Endurance

Highlights - 24 Hours of Spa

News in depth
Spa 24h: Eng/Blomqvist/Krognes win as BMW scores 1-2
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24h: Eng/Blomqvist/Krognes win as BMW scores 1-2

Spa 24h: Audi in the lead at 18-hour mark
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24h: Audi in the lead at 18-hour mark

Spa 24h: Audi leads BMW after one quarter distance
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24h: Audi leads BMW after one quarter distance

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.