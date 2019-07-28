Spa 24h: ROWE Porsche leads in heavy rain at halfway
The #998 ROWE Racing Porsche 911 GT3-R led the Spa 24 Hours at the halfway point, as heavy rain caused a lengthy safety car period and only nine cars remained on the lead lap.
Following an earlier penalty, when he was caught speeding under yellows, Nick Tandy produced a heroic stint to get the Porsche back up front.
He had just exited the leading car, handing over to teammate Frederic Makowiecki as the heavens opened, and a full-course yellow soon gave way to a sustained period of running behind the safety car.
The #72 SMP Racing Ferrari of Mikhail Aleshin, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, which led at the six-hour point, moved up to second as many cars that had just pitted for slicks had to stop again for wets.
The #4 Black Falcon Mercedes, which had led much of the race in the early going, slipped back to third in the hands of Luca Stolz.
The #54 Dinamic Motorsport Porsche of Andrea Rizzoli ran fourth, while the #999 GruppeM Mercedes of Maxi Buhk was right behind, with Vincent Abril next up in the #88 Team Akka ASP Merc.
The race went green just 12 minutes before the halfway point, and moments later John Edwards crashed the #42 Team Schnitzer BMW out of eighth position.
About this article
|Series
|Blancpain Endurance
|Event
|24 Hours of Spa
|Drivers
|Patrick Pilet , Frédéric Makowiecki , Nick Tandy
|Teams
|Rowe Racing
|Author
|Charles Bradley
