Blancpain Endurance 24 Hours of Spa Breaking news

Bernhard to race in Spa 24 Hours with own team

Bernhard to race in Spa 24 Hours with own team
#17 KÜS Team75 Bernhard Porsche GT3 R: Michael Christensen, Matteo Cairoli, Andre Lotterer, Jörg Bergmeister
#94 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Romain Dumas, Timo Bernhard, Sven Müller
Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard, KüS Team75 Bernhard
#18 KÜS Team75 Bernhard Porsche GT3-R: Andre Lotterer, Lars Kern
Timo Bernhard and the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo
By: Gary Watkins, Journalist
02/07/2018 08:37

Two-time FIA World Endurance Championship title winner Timo Bernhard will contest this month's Spa 24 Hours with his own team. 

The 37-year-old has brought in two of his teammates from the Le Mans 24 Hours last month, Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, to share the Team 75 Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R in the Blancpain GT Series blue riband event on July 28/29. 

It will be the first time that Bernhard has raced in the Spa 24 Hours since 2013, when he shared a Almeras-run Porsche with Jorg Bergmeister and Nicolas Lapierre. 

His team, a regular in the ADAC GT Masters series in Germany, took part in the Spa enduro last year, but Bernhard elected not to drive. 

Bernhard will be bidding for a victory in the only major 24-hour sportscar racing he has yet to win. 

In addition to his pair of Le Mans victories in 2010 and '17, he has won the Nurburgring 24 Hours on five occasions and the Rolex 24 at Daytona once.  

Bernhard took a step back from front-line driving for this season following the end of Porsche's LMP1 programme, but he is contesting the ADAC GT Masters series alongside Kevin Estre.

Bernhard last week set a new unofficial lap record on the Nurburbring Nordschleife in an uprated Porsche 919 Hybrid, beating Stefan Bellof's fastest ever lap set 35 years ago. 

About this article
Series Blancpain Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Spa
Track Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Timo Bernhard
Article type Breaking news
