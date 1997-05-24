Drivers 2018

Global
Fabian Schiller
85
Germany

Fabian Schiller

Team: Team HTP
Born: 1997-05-24 (age 20)
Nationality: Germany
Mike Skeen
86
United States

Mike Skeen

Team: Team HTP
Born: 1986-10-25 (age 31)
Nationality: United States
Damien Faulkner
86
Ireland

Damien Faulkner

Team: Team HTP
Born: 1977-02-15 (age 41)
Nationality: Ireland
Gian Maria Gabbiani
86
Italy

Gian Maria Gabbiani

Team: Team HTP
Born: 1978-11-05 (age 39)
Nationality: Italy
