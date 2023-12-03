Subscribe
Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year

World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera is the winner of Autosport’s 2023 International Rally Driver of the Year Award.

Kevin Turner
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Rovanpera won three of the 13 rounds on his way to retaining his drivers’ title with Toyota.

Autosport readers have voted the Finn the top rally driver of 2023, ahead of team-mates Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier, and M-Sport Ford’s Ott Tanak. It is the second consecutive time Rovanpera has won the honour.

Rovanpera’s victory was announced on 3 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Former winners of the award, which has been running since 1982 and is open to professional or semi-professional rally drivers competing at international level, include Audi stars Michele Mouton and Stig Blomqvist, and multiple world champions Juha Kankkunen, Carlos Sainz, Tommi Makinen, Sebastien Loeb and Ogier. Colin McRae (three times), Richard Burns (three times) and Evans (once) have also taken the accolade.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Competition Car of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime legacy, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year, and Promoter of the Year. A new award for 2023 is Brand Partnership of the Year.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

