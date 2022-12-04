Autosport Awards
Roger Penske winner of Autosport’s 2022 Gold Medal
American motorsport legend Roger Penske is the 2022 winner of Autosport’s Gold Medal.
The accolade, launched in 2021 and first won by Jean Todt, recognises an individual who has given a lifetime of service to the sport and who leaves a lasting legacy for future generations.
As well as his success across Formula 1, the Indianapolis 500, Trans-Am, Can-Am and sportscar racing, Penske also became the first team owner to run both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup drivers’ champions in the same season in 2022.
The 85-year-old’s Gold Medal success was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.
Penske, said: “Tonight, I would firstly like to say thank you to everyone at Autosport for this award. Congratulations to all the award winners, and all the world champions here,” Penske said.
“Coming back to the UK is where it all started, 60 years ago at Brands Hatch, we had some success and then bought a store in Poole in Dorset. I think the UK helped start our racing business, and so there is always a connection between the two when the racing and the business grew.
“Winning both IndyCar and NASCAR this year was incredible, we had a great year.”
Two-time Indycar champion and 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner with Penske Gil de Ferran added: “The best four years of my life, the level of focus, commitment, that I had from Roger, his family, the whole organisation was unbelievable.
“Thank you Roger for giving me the opportunity to be involved with this historical organisation. It was the time of my life.”
Other awards decided by expert judging panels include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.
Further categories, which are decided by fan voting, include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.
To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards
