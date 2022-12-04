Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Listen to this article

The 20-year-old Briton will receive £200,000, a test in an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 car, full British Racing Drivers' Club membership and an Arai helmet as his prize.

Browning beat fellow finalists Ollie Bearman, Jamie Chadwick and Louis Foster to become the 33rd winner of the Award, which aims to find and boost rising British single-seater racers.

He was announced as the winner at the prestigious Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane, and received his prize from 1992 Award winner and triple Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel and Autosport's chief editor Kevin Turner.

An elated Browning said: "Incredible! It was really special to see all the names in the room, to add my name to the list... Words can't describe.

"It's a testament to the guys of the hard work they put into me, I'm so grateful. Thank you."

Browning became the first driver to claim the British F4 and GB3 crowns when he scored five wins with Hitech Grand Prix and secured the 2022 GB3 title at October’s Donington Park finale.

After fitness tests with Athletic Thinking and simulator assessment with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, the four Award finalists spent two days at Silverstone. They drove MotorSport Vision Formula 2, Beechdean Motorsport-run Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and United Autosports Ligier LMP3 machinery on the Grand Prix circuit.

Luke Browning Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Browning joins an illustrious list of previous winners of the Award, which began in 1989, that includes 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.

The 2022 Award judging panel was led by ex-F1 driver and BRDC vice-president Derek Warwick. The other judges were four-time IndyCar champion Franchitti, successful McLaren and Lola designer Mark Williams, Le Mans-winning engineer Leena Gade, Aston Martin development driver and 1996 Award winner Darren Turner, GT team boss and 1997 Award winner Andrew Kirkaldy, Cadillac LMDh driver and 2008 Award winner Alexander Sims, experienced commentator Ian Titchmarsh and Autosport’s chief editor Kevin Turner.

All the winners

1989 David Coulthard

1990 Gareth Rees

1991 Oliver Gavin

1992 Dario Franchitti

1993 Ralph Firman Jr

1994 Jamie Davies

1995 Jonny Kane

1996 Darren Turner

1997 Andrew Kirkaldy

1998 Jenson Button

1999 Gary Paffett

2000 Anthony Davidson

2001 Steven Kane

2002 Jamie Green

2003 Alex Lloyd

2004 Paul di Resta

2005 Oliver Jarvis

2006 Oliver Turvey

2007 Stefan Wilson

2008 Alexander Sims

2009 Dean Smith

2010 Lewis Williamson

2011 Oliver Rowland

2012 Jake Dennis

2013 Matt Parry

2014 George Russell

2015 Will Palmer

2016 Lando Norris

2017 Dan Ticktum

2018 Tom Gamble

2019 Johnathan Hoggard

2020 NO AWARD

2021 Zak O’Sullivan

2022 Luke Browning

Other awards decided by expert judging panels include the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

Further categories, which are decided by fan voting, include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards