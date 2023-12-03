Subscribe
Autosport Awards
News

Ferrari’s Le Mans 24 Hours win is Autosport’s Moment of the Year

Ferrari’s victory in the centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours has won the 2023 Moment of the Year Award.

Kevin Turner
Author Kevin Turner
Updated
Winner #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

The legendary Italian team returned to the top class of sportscar racing with a factory assault for the first time in 50 years.

The two 499P Hypercars locked out the front row and the car of James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi took victory after an epic fight with Toyota.

The Award, which is open to standout moments from international-level motorsport, was handed out on 3 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Ferrari’s success came out on top against Josef Newgarden’s first Indianapolis 500 victory, Max Verstappen setting a new consecutive Formula 1 grand prix wins record at the Italian GP and Shane van Gisbergen’s shock victory on his NASCAR Cup debut in Chicago.

McLaren chief Zak Brown presented the award to Ferrari hypercar boss Antonello Coletta and Le Mans 24 Hours winning driver James Calado.

Coletta said: "We won the most important edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours, leading for more or less 23 hours of the race and then we had a technical problem, and everyone had a heart attack, but we made it to the end to win. To win Le Mans was always a dream of our founder Enzo Ferrari."

Previous winners include George Russell’s first GP victory in the 2022 Brazilian GP and Jean-Eric Vergne becoming the first driver to secure multiple Formula E crowns.

Other awards decided by expert judging panels include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime legacy, the John Bolster Trophy for technical achievement, the Pioneering and Innovation Award and Promoter of the Year. A new award for 2023 is Brand Partnership of the Year.

Further categories, which are decided by fan voting, include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rally Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Competition Car of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

shares
comments
Previous article Red Bull RB19 scoops Autosport's Competition Car of the Year award
Next article Christian Horner wins Autosport's John Bolster Award
Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Joseph Loake wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Joseph Loake wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Autosport Awards

Joseph Loake wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Joseph Loake wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Christian Horner wins Autosport's John Bolster Award

Christian Horner wins Autosport's John Bolster Award

Autosport Awards

Christian Horner wins Autosport's John Bolster Award Christian Horner wins Autosport's John Bolster Award

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Latest news

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me' F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

F1 Formula 1

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

IMSA IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024 Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

MGP MotoGP

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe