Christian Horner wins Autosport's John Bolster Award

Awarded in honour of Autosport’s legendary technical editor, this prize reflects a lifetime of technical excellence in motorsport by an individual or group. Previous winners include Roger Penske, Ross Brawn, Sir Patrick Head, Adrian Newey and Toto Wolff.

Following a successful period in Formula 3000 with his Arden outfit, Horner became team principal of the then-new Red Bull F1 squad in 2005. Since then, Red Bull has scored 113 grands prix victories, seven drivers’ titles and six constructors’ crowns.

During that time he has assembled and managed teams of technicians and engineers, including legendary designer Newey, at the pinnacle of the sport.

Horner received his accolade on 3 December, presented by founder of GMF Capital Gary Fegel at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

"My wife has played a key role, and all partners do, with 22 races," said Horner. "The back end of the year has been particularly tough. To achieve what the team has with 21 wins from 22 races is outstanding.

"It's been a tough season and we've seen a few things happen this year that were incredible.

"I'd like to congratulate Gianpiero Lambiase this year on what he has achieved with Max [Verstappen], putting up with grumpy Max on occasion."

Red Bull also scooped the International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli thanks to three-time world champion Max Verstappen and the International Competition Car of the Year with the RB19 that won 21 of the 22 GPs in 2023. Both were voted for by Autosport readers.

Other categories decided by fan voting include British Competition Driver of the Year, Rally Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year and National Driver of the Year.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award, the Autosport Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime legacy, the Pioneering and Innovation Award, Moment of the Year, and Promoter of the Year. A new prize for 2023 was the Brand Partnership of the Year Award.

