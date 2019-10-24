Promoted: Win an Aston DBS Superleggera & Abu Dhabi GP VIP trip

Top events
Oct 24, 2019, 3:30 PM

This amazing prize includes a $300,000 car, a VIP trip to the Abu Dhabi GP and a hot lap in an Aston Martin with Max Verstappen or Alex Albon.

Our friends at Omaze are offering you a chance to win a new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera along with a VIP trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula One race in the United Arab Emirates. This is the biggest prize we've ever shared with Motorsport.com readers and includes even more we can't wait to tell you about. But first, we'll explain both how and why you should enter this amazing giveaway.

Enter to win now before the entry period ends on November 4th.

Donate as little as $10 and you're entered to win. Your donation will support Wings For Life UK, an amazing organization with ties to motorsport that's helping search for the cure to traumatic spinal cord injuries. Wings for Life UK was started by two-time motocross world champion Heinz Kinigadner, whose son became tetraplegic after a tragic accident, and the founder of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz. After investigating for themselves, the two realized there was hope that traumatic spinal cord injuries could be cured, but that research was underfunded. The Wings For Life research foundation was established to fix that.

Such a worthy cause deserves an equally worthy prize, and Omaze has outdone itself with this one-two punch of an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and VIP trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The car needs no introduction, but we'll give it a shot. Aston's amazing GT offers 715 horsepower from a twin-turbo V12 engine with looks to match. This $300,000 super sports car is the pinnacle of Aston's current model lineup, but it's only one half of the grand prize

 

The other half is a VIP trip to see the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race in person. You and a guest will be flown out to the United Arab Emirates and put up in a 4-star hotel, then attend the Formula 1 race with VIP access to the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing hospitality suite, team garage, and paddock. You'll also get a hot lap on the Yas Marina Circuit in an Aston Martin driven by Max Verstappen or Alex Albon, as well as meet Team Principal Christian Horner. This part of the grand prize is priceless, so we won't even try to put a number on it. 

Enter to win now because the entry period ends on November 4th. Don't wait to enter, don't say you'll do it later, and don't put it off to the end. Enter now because a grand prize like this doesn't come along often!

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
1/4

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
2/4

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
3/4

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
4/4

Photo by: Aston Martin

