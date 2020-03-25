Video: Shakedown for new Lamborghini Squadra Corse V12 car

A 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine, which will produce 830hp, is at the heart of the limited-edition model developed by Squadra Corse and Centro Stile Lamborghini.

As the brief teaser video shows, Squadra Corse’s hypercar features a number of particularities which differ from the regular road car range: the car features a large rear wing, airscoop on the roof and a racing hood with dual air intakes.

With an aluminium front frame and a carbon fibre monocoque, the hypercar has been designed to be of the highest safety standards while an innovative self-locking type differential which allows better driveability on the circuit. Single nut wheels are fitted with Pirelli tyres.

Lamborghini V12 limited edition Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

The hypercar is ready for the final stages of its development, with the world premiere scheduled for the summer of 2020.

