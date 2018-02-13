Video: Paralyzed racer Jason Watt receives Ford GT

Wheelchair-bound former racing hero Jason Watt received his 200mph Ford GT road car last week.

Watt was once tipped as the next big thing heading towards Formula 1.

Renowned for his natural car control and racecraft, the Dane won the 1995 Formula Opel championship, drove for Alfa Romeo in International Touring Cars, and starred in FIA Formula 3000 – the final stepping stone to F1 – by finishing runner-up in 1998.

But then, as he was being linked with Benetton, Arrows and Williams opportunities in F1, disaster struck: Watt was paralyzed from the chest down in 1999 following a motorcycle accident.

He returned to racing, and won the Danish Touring Car Championship in 2002 in a specially-modified Peugeot 307.

Last week, he was the first in Scandinavia to receive a Ford GT. Watt previously owned a 2005 Ford GT, which, like his new car, was modified for hand operation.

A roof rack will also be installed so Jason can easily transport his wheelchair when driving his new Gulf-liveried supercar.

“My Ford GT is probably the world's fastest car that can park in disabled parking spaces,” quipped Watt at the handover event in Copenhagen.