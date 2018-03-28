Global
Automotive Testing report

Valentino Rossi turns Ferrari test driver with new 488 Pista

28/03/2018 09:42
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi tested the new Ferrari 488 Pista special edition at the Fiorano test track on Wednesday, putting the new 700+bhp twin-turbo V8 through its paces.

Valentino Rossi testing the Ferrari 488 Pista

About this article
Series Automotive , MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Article type Testing report
