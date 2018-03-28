Valentino Rossi turns Ferrari test driver with new 488 Pista
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi tested the new Ferrari 488 Pista special edition at the Fiorano test track on Wednesday, putting the new 700+bhp twin-turbo V8 through its paces.
