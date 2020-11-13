Motorsport Network launches Motor1.com Indonesia

Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the global destination for automotive and motorsport fans, is delighted to extend the global roll-out program of its premier digital automotive platform with the addition of an 11th edition of Motor1.com.

The Motor1.com global network is one-of-a-kind in automotive journalism as the only brand that operates in so many different regions around the world. Together, the Motor1.com network of sites attracts 30 million monthly visits and features more than 50 expert new car reviews each month.

In the four years since Motor1.com was originally launched, it has grown to become the largest global automotive platform in the world, operating locally focused and independent editions in 11 countries and 10 languages.

Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network said: "The automotive industry plays an important role in the Indonesian economy with multiple production centers of major international car makers, approximately 1 million cars sold per year and a great passion for motoring. We are excited to launch our 11th edition of Motor1.com, the first in Asia, in such a context and are looking forward to continuing to expand our automotive platforms in the next months entering new markets and launching editions as part of our growth strategy."

Bima Said, Indonesia Country Director at Motorsport Network added: "We are extremely delighted to release the Motorsport Network in Indonesia. By launching id.motor1.com alongside id.motorsport.com, we will provide the most comprehensive coverage for all racing and automotive fans across the archipelago. There are many passionate fans here and we are keen to deliver the best local and international content when it comes to automotive."

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is the largest global automotive platform that attracts new and used car buyers as well as car enthusiasts. We focus on everything automotive: cars, sports cars, supercars, sedans, SUVs and trucks, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and original video across 10 editions written in 9 languages.



About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is the destination for millions of automotive and racing fans. We fuel their passion with tomorrow's stories today and offer access and experiences no one else can. We sit at the heart of the world's automotive and racing industries at a time of exciting transformation and enormous potential and through our integrated digital ecosystem, we're unlocking more opportunities and experiences for our fans. Together, we're shaping a community that offers incredible personalised experiences and is opening up the world of cars and racing to the next generation of fans.