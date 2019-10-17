Top events
Motor1.com and TrueCar partner to launch new auto buying program

Motor1.com and TrueCar partner to launch new auto buying program
Oct 17, 2019

Motor1.com visitors now have access to transparent vehicle pricing and a seamless research and purchase experience.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and MIAMI, Florida, (Oct 17, 2019) – Motor1.com and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) have partnered to offer TrueCar’s industry-leading car buying platform to Motor1.com USA’s 10 million unique monthly users who visit the site for its rich automotive content.

The new Motor1.com Auto Buying Program, powered by TrueCar, provides Motor1.com USA’s visitors with an efficient and transparent way to buy their next vehicle and will be accessible through various entry points on Motor1.com’s homepage, article pages, and new car reviews.

“Until now, there hasn’t been a path towards purchasing a new or used car for our readers after they have read reviews and other research content on Motor1.com,” said Yavor Efremov, CEO of Motorsport Network. “US based car buyers can now access TrueCar’s best-in-class price benchmarking data and tools; and receive upfront transparent price offers from its network of dealers, all offered through Motor1.com. As one of the top destinations for automotive enthusiasts and in-market shoppers alike, we are pleased to offer our readers all of the tools necessary to make an informed auto buying decision."

Benefits of the Motor1.com Auto Buying Program include:

  • Price Context:
    • See what others recently paid for a new vehicle based on actual vehicle transactions in a local area
    • See machine-learning-powered used vehicle ratings that help assess price competitiveness on a used vehicle
  • Transparent, Competitive Pricing:
    • Receive upfront discounted price offers on actual inventory from TrueCar Certified Dealers
    • Access to competitive prices: Users of the TrueCar platform save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* on new vehicles
    • Receive discounts on used vehicles**
  • Simple Vehicle Valuation Backed by a Check:
    • Access to TrueCar’s transparent and easy-to-use Trade-in or sell experience that provides consumers with a real-time market value for their vehicle and a cash offer from a local dealer.
  • Up To $2,000 In Post-Sale Benefits
    • Shoppers may choose to report their purchase and receive up to $2,000 in additional post-sale incentives like auto repair and auto insurance deductible reimbursement.

“Motor1.com is a trusted global automotive resource where more than 10 million monthly  users in the USA alone go to find the latest car news with expert reviews,” said Mike Darrow, Interim CEO and President at TrueCar. “We’re excited to partner with Motor1.com to offer these car shoppers an Auto Buying Program they can also trust and that will give them confidence when making such an important purchase decision.”

