Whincup to make Mercedes GT appearance

The seven-time Supercars champion will partner Yasser Shahin in his Scott Taylor Motorsport-run Mercedes at the opening long-distance round of the season.

It will be his first GT start outside of the Bathurst 12 Hour, Whincup's Mount Panorama record including a win in 2017 in a Ferrari and a second in 2018 in a Mercedes.

He returned in an STM/Triple Eight Mercedes at this year's Bathurst 12 Hour, finishing fourth alongside Craig Lowndes and Shane van Gisbergen.

Whincup also has history with Shahin, through his role as an ambassador for The Bend circuit in South Australia, which is owned by the Shahin family.

“While Supercars is my focus, I really enjoy the challenge GT racing presents,” Whincup said.

“I equally enjoy the professionalism of Scott Taylor Motorsport and the way Yasser brings his business mastermind to the race track.

"Both he and STM are extremely capable of running at the front of the pack and I look forward to complementing that by playing my role to the best of my ability.”

Shahin added that he's looking forward to learning from Whincup across the Phillip Island weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into the Australian GT action,” Shahin said.

“I love the endurance format and driving alongside and learning from a world-class driver like Jamie can only help my development as a driver.”

The Phillip Island round will take place between June 7-9.