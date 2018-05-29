Supercars stars join Australian GT field for Phillip Island

Supercars stars Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander are part of a 35-car field for this weekend's Phillip Island 101 GT race.
The Phillip Island is the second long-distance Australian GT round of the year, with the majority of crews reverting back to two-driver line-ups after running single drivers last time out at Sandown.
The packed field includes a pair of Supercars stars, Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander both signing on for the 101-lap race.
Van Gisbergen is set to team up with Duvashen Padayachee in a McLaren, the race effectively replacing plans to race a McLaren at the Blancpain round at Paul Ricard which were scuppered by a Triple Eight test back in Queensland on Monday.
Tander, meanwhile, will continue his relationship with the local Audi squad, lining up alongside Geoff Emery in a Valvoline R8 LMS GT3.
DJR Team Penske enduro driver Tony D'Alberto will also return to the Australian GT field, he and Max Twigg coming into the round as the Australian Endurance Championship leaders after winning the first long-distance race at The Bend.
BMW Team SRM has also revived its line-up from The Bend, with Michael Almond joining regular driver Steve Richards.
Phillip Island 101 Entry List
|#
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|Class
|1
|Valvoline
|Audi R8 LMS
|Geoff Emery/Garth Tander
|CH
|3
|Ah Apartments
|Audi R8 LMS
|Ash Samadi/Dylan O'Keeffe
|CH
|6
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Adrian Deitz/Cameron McConville
|CH
|7
|Mariani Beef Jerky
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Tony Quinn/TBA
|CH
|8
|WM Waste Management
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Max Twigg/Tony D'Alberto
|CH
|10
|International Motorsport
|Audi R8 LMS
|Andrew Fawcett/Jonny Reid
|CH
|11
|Objective Racing
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Tony Walls/Warren Luff
|CH
|12
|Seidler Group
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car
|Chris Seidler/Luke Seidler
|TR
|13
|RHC Jorgensen - Strom by MARC Cars
|BMW M4 GT4
|Daren Jorgensen/Brett Strom
|GT4/TR
|23
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|Matthew Stoupas
|TR
|24
|KFC/Ctech Laser/Moveitnet/B&B
|Audi R8 LMS
|Tony Bates/Daniel Gaunt
|CH
|33
|RHC Jorgensen-Strom by MARC Cars
|MARC Mazda V8
|Brett Strom
|TR
|34
|Motorsport Leasing / RaceRamps
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|John Morriss
|TR
|48
|Forum Group / M Motorsport
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|Vince Tesoriero/Glen Wood
|GT4
|49
|Exedra / M Motorpsort
|Lamborghini R-EX
|Dean Koutsoumidis/James Winslow
|CH
|50
|Vantage Freight / M Motorsport
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|David Crampton/Trent Harrison
|GT4
|55
|Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|Mark Griffith/TBA
|GT4
|58
|175 Group / Intergrated Rail
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Duvashen Padayachee/Shane van Gisbergen
|CH
|59
|Total Oil / Opti-Coat / Logitech
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Fraser Ross/Jaxon Evans
|CH
|63
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Peter Hackett/Jake Fouracre
|CH
|64
|Aaron Laboratories
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car
|Joseph Ensabella
|TR
|67
|JMG / Bilstein
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|Jeremy Gray/Andrew Miedecke
|GT4
|71
|Dale Paterson Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Dale Paterson
|TR
|77
|JJA Consulting Group
|Lamborghini Gallardo GT3
|Jan Jinadasa
|TR
|88
|Maranello Motorsport
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|Peter Edwards
|CH
|93
|LOCAL Search by MARC Cars
|MARC Mazda V8
|Adam Hargraves
|TR
|98
|Aussie Driver Search
|Audi R8 LMS
|Jaie Robson/David Russell
|CH
|99
|Industrie
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|Nick Kelly
|TR
|100
|BMW Team SRM
|BMW M6 GT3
|Steve Richards/Michael Almond
|CH
|147
|Superfluid
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|Dave Stevens
|TR
|188
|E.A.T. Furniture
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|Rio Nugara
|TR
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Scott Taylor/Craig Baird
|CH
|777
|The Bend Motor Sport Park
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yasser Shahin/Luke Youlden
|CH
|911
|Walkinshaw GT3
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Liam Talbot/John Martin
|CH
|991
|Perfect Auto Body
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|Vincent Muriti
|TR