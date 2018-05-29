Supercars stars join Australian GT field for Phillip Island

Supercars stars Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander are part of a 35-car field for this weekend's Phillip Island 101 GT race.

The Phillip Island is the second long-distance Australian GT round of the year, with the majority of crews reverting back to two-driver line-ups after running single drivers last time out at Sandown.

The packed field includes a pair of Supercars stars, Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander both signing on for the 101-lap race.

Van Gisbergen is set to team up with Duvashen Padayachee in a McLaren, the race effectively replacing plans to race a McLaren at the Blancpain round at Paul Ricard which were scuppered by a Triple Eight test back in Queensland on Monday.

Tander, meanwhile, will continue his relationship with the local Audi squad, lining up alongside Geoff Emery in a Valvoline R8 LMS GT3.

DJR Team Penske enduro driver Tony D'Alberto will also return to the Australian GT field, he and Max Twigg coming into the round as the Australian Endurance Championship leaders after winning the first long-distance race at The Bend.

BMW Team SRM has also revived its line-up from The Bend, with Michael Almond joining regular driver Steve Richards.

Phillip Island 101 Entry List

# Team Car Drivers Class 1 Valvoline Audi R8 LMS Geoff Emery/Garth Tander CH 3 Ah Apartments Audi R8 LMS Ash Samadi/Dylan O'Keeffe CH 6 Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Adrian Deitz/Cameron McConville CH 7 Mariani Beef Jerky McLaren Tony Quinn/TBA CH 8 WM Waste Management Mercedes-AMG GT3 Max Twigg/Tony D'Alberto CH 10 International Motorsport Audi R8 LMS Andrew Fawcett/Jonny Reid CH 11 Objective Racing McLaren Tony Walls/Warren Luff CH 12 Seidler Group Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Chris Seidler/Luke Seidler TR 13 RHC Jorgensen - Strom by MARC Cars BMW M4 GT4 Daren Jorgensen/Brett Strom GT4/TR 23 Kentucky Fried Chicken Audi R8 LMS Ultra Matthew Stoupas TR 24 KFC/Ctech Laser/Moveitnet/B&B Audi R8 LMS Tony Bates/Daniel Gaunt CH 33 RHC Jorgensen-Strom by MARC Cars MARC Mazda V8 Brett Strom TR 34 Motorsport Leasing / RaceRamps Porsche 911 GT3 R John Morriss TR 48 Forum Group / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow GT4 Vince Tesoriero/Glen Wood GT4 49 Exedra / M Motorpsort Lamborghini R-EX Dean Koutsoumidis/James Winslow CH 50 Vantage Freight / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow GT4 David Crampton/Trent Harrison GT4 55 Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation Ginetta G55 GT4 Mark Griffith/TBA GT4 58 175 Group / Intergrated Rail McLaren Duvashen Padayachee/Shane van Gisbergen CH 59 Total Oil / Opti-Coat / Logitech McLaren Fraser Ross/Jaxon Evans CH 63 Eggleston Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Peter Hackett/Jake Fouracre CH 64 Aaron Laboratories Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Joseph Ensabella TR 67 JMG / Bilstein Aston Martin Vantage GT4 Jeremy Gray/Andrew Miedecke GT4 71 Dale Paterson Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Dale Paterson TR 77 JJA Consulting Group Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 Jan Jinadasa TR 88 Maranello Motorsport Ferrari Peter Edwards CH 93 LOCAL Search by MARC Cars MARC Mazda V8 Adam Hargraves TR 98 Aussie Driver Search Audi R8 LMS Jaie Robson/David Russell CH 99 Industrie Audi R8 LMS Ultra Nick Kelly TR 100 BMW Team SRM BMW M6 GT3 Steve Richards/Michael Almond CH 147 Superfluid Ferrari Dave Stevens TR 188 E.A.T. Furniture Audi R8 LMS Ultra Rio Nugara TR 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Scott Taylor/Craig Baird CH 777 The Bend Motor Sport Park Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yasser Shahin/Luke Youlden CH 911 Walkinshaw GT3 Porsche 911 GT3 R Liam Talbot/John Martin CH 991 Perfect Auto Body Audi R8 LMS Ultra Vincent Muriti TR