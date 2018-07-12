Pirelli importer buys Australian GT

The series changes hands from businessman and regular competitor Tony Quinn to Trofeo owner Jim Manolios, who has a background in AGT as both a competition himself and being the official importer of the Pirelli control tyre.

Ken Collier will continue in the category manager role under the new ownership.

Crucially the deal has been signed off by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport, the governing body having blocked a similar take-over attempt by Supercars last year.

"Australian GT has entered a new era as Trofeo Motorsport becomes the rights holder to the CAMS Australian GT Championship, CAMS Australian Endurance Championship, and CAMS Australian GT Trophy Series," read a statement from the series.

"Trofeo Motorsport has been a supplier and competitor in Australian GT for a number of years, and is excited to become more deeply involved with Australian GT.

"A number of new initiatives will be developed throughout the remainder of the 2018 season and planning for an exciting 2019 schedule is already well underway.

"Trofeo Motorsport wishes to acknowledge the contribution former rights holder Tony Quinn has made to Australian GT, and looks forward to a bright and competitive future for the category."

There are two rounds of the 2018 AGT schedule left to run, the final sprint event on the Supercars support bill at Sydney Motorsport Park early next month, and then the endurance decider at Hampton Downs in New Zealand in October.