New Nissan squad to make Australian GT debut

The Sydney-based team took over a pair of ex-US GT-R GT3 cars at the end of 2016, but both cars crashing out of the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour curtailed plans to run the cars in the Aus GT series.

Tat will change ay Sydney Motorsport Park next weekend, however, with the team set to field one of its Nissans for former Super2 driver Brett Hobson.

“We wanted to compete in an Australian GT round all along, but funds just didn’t let that happen prior to now because of the massive loss at the 12 Hour, and having our first baby,” explained Hobson.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is our home track, so we liked the idea of having our family and friends able to share the meeting with us.

“We have a lot of local support so it’s also a nice way to involve them at a track close to home."

Hobson tested the car at the Eastern Creek circuit last week ahead of its AGT debut.

“The car’s never run at Sydney Motorsport Park so there’s no data or point of reference,” explained Hobson.

“On the whole the car was pretty good. There are a few things we need to adjust to make it a bit more driver friendly, but the car is suited to a flowing track and SMP is pretty well that.

“Were hopeful that the car will be at the pointy end, but it’s an unknown track for the car, so we shall see.”