Previous
Australian GT / Breaking news

Mostert lands Audi GT drive

shares
comments
Mostert lands Audi GT drive
By:

Chaz Mostert will race an Audi R8 alongside Tony Bates during the 2021 GT World Challenge Australia season.

The Supercars star and former BMW factory GT pilot will join Bates in his Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi throughout the season.

The car will be run by Mostert's Supercars engineer Adam De Borre, who is a regular contractor with MPC at local GT rounds.

The deal follows news that Mostert and De Borre will team up to campaign one of MPC's Audi TCR cars for at least the opening round of the 2021 TCR Australia season.

“I’m looking forward to adapting to the Audi R8, all the different GT3 cars have their own unique characteristics,” said Mostert, who won the Daytona 24 during his stint as a factory BMW driver.

“I’ve been friends with Tony for a while, so I’m excited to race with him. He’s one of the fastest Pro-Am drivers in Australia.

“It’s great to have Adam on board, it gives us an awesome challenge as a driver-engineer combination to try and win races in both Supercars and GT.”

Bates, meanwhile, says he's looking forward to working with the Mostert/De Borre power couple.

“Chaz and Adam are the epitome of a powerful driver-engineer relationship; their combined talents have made them an unstoppable force in other categories, where they have launched teams towards the front of the grid," he said.

“Chaz is a raw talent and he has the ability to adapt between different types of cars. Everyone knows how fast he is in Supercars, but his results in the Bathurst 12 Hour and other GT races have shown he is very speedy in GT3 machinery as well.

“I’ve worked with Adam on a few occasions and he ticks all the boxes when it comes to race engineering. He understands how to set up the car to give a driver confidence and he knows how to bring out the best in my driving.

"We worked together at Challenge Bathurst last year and dialled a stable setup into the Bostik Audi, which resulted in some of my best-ever laps around the Mountain."

At this stage the deal only covers the new-look GT World Challenge Australia season, although Bates says some international events could be on the radar if the health crisis permits.

“I’d love to compete in some big overseas races such as the Suzuka 10 Hour and Sepang 12 Hour, but ultimately it will come down to international border restrictions," he explained.

The GT World Challenge Australia season will kick off at Phillip Island on February 20-21.

About this article

Series Supercars , Australian GT
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

