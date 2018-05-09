Australian GT confirms 29-car grid for Sandown

The Australian GT Championship has confirmed a 29-car field for its third round of the season at Sandown this weekend.

With a switch back to sprint format after the endurance round at The Bend, the majority of crews are running single-driver entries. That includes title contenders Liam Talbot (Walkinshaw Porsche) and Peter Hackett (Eggleston Mercedes), who will be boosted by the absence of current points leader Max Twigg.

STM Mercedes driver Twigg, who leads the points with co-driver Tony D'Alberto, has opted to focus on the long-distance rounds, which means a return for Phillip Island at the end of this month.

Jaie Robson, meanwhile, will switch from a Mercedes to the Audi that was recently purchased by the Aussie Driver Search programme.

There are changed in the BMW Team SRM line-up as well, with former Z4 privateer and European Le Mans Series LMP3 race winner Ricky Capo joining Steve Richards in the team's M6.

"It's useful having some insight into how a BMW racing car works, but I'm also mindful of the fact that the M6 is a very different beast to the Z4," said Capo.

“I've been looking over some technical documents and I can see that it's a different style of car, which I find really exciting. I like a new challenge.

"The deal came together quite quickly, but I feel well-prepared. I've been training hard because I know these opportunities can come up at any time. I'm just looking forward to getting in the car and learning as much as I can."

There will be three 40-minute races across the Sandown weekend.

Australian GT Championship – Round 3 Entry List

# Team Car Drivers Class 1 Valvoline Audi R8 LMS Geoff Emery CH 3 Ah Apartments Audi R8 LMS Ash Samadi CH 7 Mariani Beef Jerky McLaren Tony Quinn CH 9 Hallmarc Constructions Audi R8 LMS Marc Cini CH 19 Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mark Griffith CH 24 KFC/Ctech Laser/Moveitnet/B&B Audi R8 LMS Tony Bates CH 29 Haemokinesis / Trofeo Estate / FreeM Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Jim Manolios CH 49 Exedra / M Motorpsort Lamborghini R-EX Dean Koutsoumidis/Glen Wood CH 59 Total Oil / Opti-Coat / Logitech McLaren Fraser Ross CH 63 Eggleston Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Peter Hackett CH 88 Maranello Motorsport Ferrari Peter Edwards CH 98 Aussie Driver Search Audi R8 LMS Jaie Robson CH 100 BMW Team SRM BMW M6 GT3 Steve Richards/Ricky Capo CH 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Scott Taylor CH 911 Walkinshaw GT3 Porsche 911 GT3-R Liam Talbot CH 16 MPD Steak Kitchen Audi R8 LMS GT4 Victor Zagame GT4 48 Forum Group / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow GT4 Vince Tresoriero GT4 50 Vantage Freight / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow GT4 David Crampton/Trent Harrison GT4 55 Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation Ginetta G55 GT4 TBC GT4 67 JMG / Bilstein Ason Martin Vantage GT4 Jeremy Gray GT4 12 Seidler Group Porsche GT3 Cup Car Chris Seidler/Luke Seidler TR 23 Kentucky Fried Chicken Audi R8 LMS Ultra Matthew Stoupas TR 34 Motorsport Leasing / RaceRamps Porsche 911 GT3-R John Morriss TR 64 Aaron Laboratories Porsche GT3 Cup Car Joseph Ensabella TR 71 Dale Paterson Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro GT3 Dale Paterson TR 77 JJA Consulting Group Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 Jan Jinadasa TR 99 Industrie Audi R8 LMS Ultra Nick Kelly TR 147 Superfluid Ferrari Dave Stevens TR 188 E.A.T. Furniture Audi R8 LMS Ultra Rio Nugara TR