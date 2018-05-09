Australian GT confirms 29-car grid for Sandown

The Australian GT Championship has confirmed a 29-car field for its third round of the season at Sandown this weekend.
With a switch back to sprint format after the endurance round at The Bend, the majority of crews are running single-driver entries. That includes title contenders Liam Talbot (Walkinshaw Porsche) and Peter Hackett (Eggleston Mercedes), who will be boosted by the absence of current points leader Max Twigg.
STM Mercedes driver Twigg, who leads the points with co-driver Tony D'Alberto, has opted to focus on the long-distance rounds, which means a return for Phillip Island at the end of this month.
Jaie Robson, meanwhile, will switch from a Mercedes to the Audi that was recently purchased by the Aussie Driver Search programme.
There are changed in the BMW Team SRM line-up as well, with former Z4 privateer and European Le Mans Series LMP3 race winner Ricky Capo joining Steve Richards in the team's M6.
"It's useful having some insight into how a BMW racing car works, but I'm also mindful of the fact that the M6 is a very different beast to the Z4," said Capo.
“I've been looking over some technical documents and I can see that it's a different style of car, which I find really exciting. I like a new challenge.
"The deal came together quite quickly, but I feel well-prepared. I've been training hard because I know these opportunities can come up at any time. I'm just looking forward to getting in the car and learning as much as I can."
There will be three 40-minute races across the Sandown weekend.
Australian GT Championship – Round 3 Entry List
|#
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|Class
|1
|Valvoline
|Audi R8 LMS
|Geoff Emery
|CH
|3
|Ah Apartments
|Audi R8 LMS
|Ash Samadi
|CH
|7
|Mariani Beef Jerky
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Tony Quinn
|CH
|9
|Hallmarc Constructions
|Audi R8 LMS
|Marc Cini
|CH
|19
|Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Mark Griffith
|CH
|24
|KFC/Ctech Laser/Moveitnet/B&B
|Audi R8 LMS
|Tony Bates
|CH
|29
|Haemokinesis / Trofeo Estate / FreeM
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Jim Manolios
|CH
|49
|Exedra / M Motorpsort
|Lamborghini R-EX
|Dean Koutsoumidis/Glen Wood
|CH
|59
|Total Oil / Opti-Coat / Logitech
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Fraser Ross
|CH
|63
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Peter Hackett
|CH
|88
|Maranello Motorsport
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|Peter Edwards
|CH
|98
|Aussie Driver Search
|Audi R8 LMS
|Jaie Robson
|CH
|100
|BMW Team SRM
|BMW M6 GT3
|Steve Richards/Ricky Capo
|CH
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Scott Taylor
|CH
|911
|Walkinshaw GT3
|Porsche 911 GT3-R
|Liam Talbot
|CH
|16
|MPD Steak Kitchen
|Audi R8 LMS GT4
|Victor Zagame
|GT4
|48
|Forum Group / M Motorsport
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|Vince Tresoriero
|GT4
|50
|Vantage Freight / M Motorsport
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|David Crampton/Trent Harrison
|GT4
|55
|Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|TBC
|GT4
|67
|JMG / Bilstein
|Ason Martin Vantage GT4
|Jeremy Gray
|GT4
|12
|Seidler Group
|Porsche GT3 Cup Car
|Chris Seidler/Luke Seidler
|TR
|23
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|Matthew Stoupas
|TR
|34
|Motorsport Leasing / RaceRamps
|Porsche 911 GT3-R
|John Morriss
|TR
|64
|Aaron Laboratories
|Porsche GT3 Cup Car
|Joseph Ensabella
|TR
|71
|Dale Paterson Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro GT3
|Dale Paterson
|TR
|77
|JJA Consulting Group
|Lamborghini Gallardo GT3
|Jan Jinadasa
|TR
|99
|Industrie
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|Nick Kelly
|TR
|147
|Superfluid
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|Dave Stevens
|TR
|188
|E.A.T. Furniture
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|Rio Nugara
|TR