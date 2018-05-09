Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Australian GT Breaking news

Australian GT confirms 29-car grid for Sandown

0 shares
Australian GT confirms 29-car grid for Sandown
#1 Valvoline Audi R8 LMS: Geoff Emery, Garth Tande
#3 Audi R8 LMS: Ash Samadi, Dylan OKeeffe
#8 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Max Twigg, Tony DAlberto
#222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Craig Baird, Scott Taylor, #777 The Bend Motor Sport Park Mercedes-AMG GT3: Yasser Shahin, Luke Youlden
#100 BMW Team SRM BMW M6 GT3: Steve Richards, Michael Almond
#100 BMW Team SRM BMW M6 GT3: Steve Richards, Michael Almond
#100 BMW Team SRM BMW M6 GT3: Steve Richards, Michael Almond
Safety car
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
09/05/2018 02:22

The Australian GT Championship has confirmed a 29-car field for its third round of the season at Sandown this weekend.

With a switch back to sprint format after the endurance round at The Bend, the majority of crews are running single-driver entries. That includes title contenders Liam Talbot (Walkinshaw Porsche) and Peter Hackett (Eggleston Mercedes), who will be boosted by the absence of current points leader Max Twigg.

STM Mercedes driver Twigg, who leads the points with co-driver Tony D'Alberto, has opted to focus on the long-distance rounds, which means a return for Phillip Island at the end of this month.

Jaie Robson, meanwhile, will switch from a Mercedes to the Audi that was recently purchased by the Aussie Driver Search programme.

There are changed in the BMW Team SRM line-up as well, with former Z4 privateer and European Le Mans Series LMP3 race winner Ricky Capo joining Steve Richards in the team's M6.

"It's useful having some insight into how a BMW racing car works, but I'm also mindful of the fact that the M6 is a very different beast to the Z4," said Capo.

“I've been looking over some technical documents and I can see that it's a different style of car, which I find really exciting. I like a new challenge.

"The deal came together quite quickly, but I feel well-prepared. I've been training hard because I know these opportunities can come up at any time. I'm just looking forward to getting in the car and learning as much as I can."

There will be three 40-minute races across the Sandown weekend.

Australian GT Championship – Round 3 Entry List

# Team Car Drivers Class
1 Valvoline Audi R8 LMS Geoff Emery CH
3 Ah Apartments Audi R8 LMS Ash Samadi CH
7 Mariani Beef Jerky McLaren 650S GT3 Tony Quinn CH
9 Hallmarc Constructions Audi R8 LMS Marc Cini CH
19 Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation Mercedes-AMG GT3 Mark Griffith CH
24 KFC/Ctech Laser/Moveitnet/B&B Audi R8 LMS Tony Bates CH
29 Haemokinesis / Trofeo Estate / FreeM Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Jim Manolios CH
49 Exedra / M Motorpsort Lamborghini R-EX Dean Koutsoumidis/Glen Wood CH
59 Total Oil / Opti-Coat / Logitech McLaren 650S GT3 Fraser Ross CH
63 Eggleston Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Peter Hackett CH
88 Maranello Motorsport Ferrari 458 GT3 Peter Edwards CH
98 Aussie Driver Search Audi R8 LMS Jaie Robson CH
100 BMW Team SRM BMW M6 GT3 Steve Richards/Ricky Capo CH
222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Scott Taylor CH
911 Walkinshaw GT3 Porsche 911 GT3-R Liam Talbot CH
16 MPD Steak Kitchen Audi R8 LMS GT4 Victor Zagame GT4
48 Forum Group / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow GT4 Vince Tresoriero GT4
50 Vantage Freight / M Motorsport KTM X-Bow GT4 David Crampton/Trent Harrison GT4
55 Hogs Breath Café / Griffith Corporation Ginetta G55 GT4 TBC GT4
67 JMG / Bilstein Ason Martin Vantage GT4 Jeremy Gray GT4
12 Seidler Group Porsche GT3 Cup Car Chris Seidler/Luke Seidler TR
23 Kentucky Fried Chicken Audi R8 LMS Ultra Matthew Stoupas TR
34 Motorsport Leasing / RaceRamps Porsche 911 GT3-R John Morriss TR
64 Aaron Laboratories Porsche GT3 Cup Car Joseph Ensabella TR
71 Dale Paterson Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro GT3 Dale Paterson TR
77 JJA Consulting Group Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 Jan Jinadasa TR
99 Industrie Audi R8 LMS Ultra Nick Kelly TR
147 Superfluid Ferrari 458 GT3 Dave Stevens TR
188 E.A.T. Furniture Audi R8 LMS Ultra Rio Nugara TR
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Australian GT
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Australian GT main page