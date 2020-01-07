Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Asian Le Mans / Bend Motorsport / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut
By:
Jan 7, 2020, 11:00 PM

Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen will make his prototype debut at this weekend's Asian Le Mans Series round at The Bend in South Australia.

The Kiwi will join countrymen Nick Cassidy and Daniel Gaunt in the #1 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier, replacing car owner Nobuya Yamanaka, who is a late withdrawal.

The outing will mark van Gisbergen's prototype debut, the Triple Eight star best known for his title-winning exploits in touring and GT cars.

He does, however, have valuable track experience at The Bend, van Gisbergen a race winner there in both Supercars and Australian GT – albeit on the shorter International Circuit rather than the 7.7-kilometre GT layout that will be used this weekend.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to join Eurasia Motorsport at The Bend this weekend," said van Gisbergen.

"It will be my first time in a prototype and at a track that will suit them perfectly.

"Getting to join some great friends in Daniel Gaunt and Nick Cassidy will be a lot of fun, and I’ll be leaning from their experience in the car to help get me up to speed as quickly as possible.”

Yamanaka said he's disappointed to be missing The Bend, but that van Gisbergen is a fitting addition to the Kiwi-themed entry.

“Obviously I am really disappointed to not be driving myself this weekend, but I am also very excited that the team New Zealand car can have an all-New Zealand driver line-up in my absence," he said.

"New Zealand is a very important place for me personally as well as my businesses, and I am proud to have these three amazing Kiwi drivers in my car.”

Next article
Merhi to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

Previous article

Merhi to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Asian Le Mans
Event Bend Motorsport
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Eurasia Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Asian Le Mans Next session

Bend Motorsport

Bend Motorsport

10 Jan - 12 Jan

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 risks being slower than F2 in 2021 - Racing Point

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Sainz takes the lead

3
Formula 1

Why F1 might suddenly face an urgent engine-supply crisis

4
Formula 1

Verstappen extends Red Bull contract to 2023

5
Dakar

Al-Attiyah penalised for Sainz interference, Alonso benefits

Latest videos

2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series - Season Launch 01:01
Asian Le Mans

2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series - Season Launch

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter” 08:04
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter”

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game” 06:18
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game”

Defending Victory - Malaysia 06:30
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia "The final battle begins"

Defending Victory - Buriram “Turning Tides” 07:39
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Buriram “Turning Tides”

Latest news

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut
AsLM

Van Gisbergen to make prototype debut

Merhi to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Merhi to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

Carlin to expand into Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Carlin to expand into Asian Le Mans Series

Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series

Di Resta, Hanson seal Asian Le Mans title at Sepang
AsLM

Di Resta, Hanson seal Asian Le Mans title at Sepang

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.