Asian Le Mans / Fuji / Commentary

Defending Victory, episode two: Freezing in Fuji

Defending Victory, episode two: Freezing in Fuji
Jan 10, 2019, 2:35 PM

Check out the second edition of Motorsport.tv’s exclusive fly-on-the-wall documentary series ‘Defending Victory’ which follows reigning LMP3 champions Guy Cosmo and Patrick Byrne in the Asian Le Mans Series.

This year, they have stepped up to the top LMP2 class of the series with United Autosports, and Motorsport.com will be with them every step of the way. This edition charts their progress at the former Japanese Grand Prix venue of Fuji in Japan for round two.

Here's the story of their weekend in three parts...

About this article

Series Asian Le Mans
Event Fuji
Drivers Guy Cosmo , Patrick Byrne
Teams United Autosports

