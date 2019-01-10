Defending Victory, episode two: Freezing in Fuji
shares
comments
Jan 10, 2019, 2:35 PM
Check out the second edition of Motorsport.tv’s exclusive fly-on-the-wall documentary series ‘Defending Victory’ which follows reigning LMP3 champions Guy Cosmo and Patrick Byrne in the Asian Le Mans Series.
This year, they have stepped up to the top LMP2 class of the series with United Autosports, and Motorsport.com will be with them every step of the way. This edition charts their progress at the former Japanese Grand Prix venue of Fuji in Japan for round two.
Here's the story of their weekend in three parts...
Next article
Previous article
Defending Victory, episode one: Byrne and Cosmo star in Shanghai
Next article
Di Resta scores first Asian Le Mans win at Buriram
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Asian Le Mans
|Event
|Fuji
|Drivers
|Guy Cosmo , Patrick Byrne
|Teams
|United Autosports
Defending Victory, episode two: Freezing in Fuji
shares
comments