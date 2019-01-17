Defending Victory, episode three: Battling adversity in Thailand
15h ago
Check out the third edition of Motorsport.tv’s exclusive fly-on-the-wall documentary series ‘Defending Victory’ which follows reigning LMP3 champions Guy Cosmo and Patrick Byrne in the Asian Le Mans Series.
This year, they have stepped up to the top LMP2 class of the series with United Autosports, and Motorsport.com will be with them every step of the way. This edition charts their progress at the Buriram track in Thailand – and it didn’t go at all according to plan.
Here's the story of their weekend in three parts...
About this article
|Series
|Asian Le Mans
|Event
|Buriram
|Drivers
|Guy Cosmo , Patrick Byrne , Salih Yoluc
|Teams
|United Autosports
