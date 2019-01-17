Sign in
Asian Le Mans / Buriram / Special feature

Defending Victory, episode three: Battling adversity in Thailand

15h ago

Check out the third edition of Motorsport.tv’s exclusive fly-on-the-wall documentary series ‘Defending Victory’ which follows reigning LMP3 champions Guy Cosmo and Patrick Byrne in the Asian Le Mans Series.

This year, they have stepped up to the top LMP2 class of the series with United Autosports, and Motorsport.com will be with them every step of the way. This edition charts their progress at the Buriram track in Thailand – and it didn’t go at all according to plan.

Here's the story of their weekend in three parts...

About this article

Series Asian Le Mans
Event Buriram
Drivers Guy Cosmo , Patrick Byrne , Salih Yoluc
Teams United Autosports

