William Sawalich fastest on final day of ARCA Daytona test

Several teams elected to pass on the second day of the test and Saturday’s session ended by 4 p.m. ET after the remaining teams finished early.

Sawalich, who will split time in JGR’s No. 18 Toyota this season with Tanner Gray because he is not yet old enough to run the whole schedule, posted an average speed of 182.489 mph.

The 17-year-old Toyota development driver is running all but six national ARCA races, the full ARCA East schedule and nine NASCAR Truck races with Tricon Garage.

Patrick Emerling ended up second quick (182.437 mph) and Andres Perez – who finished second in the ARCA standings last year – was third (182.375 mph).

Anthony Bello and Gray rounded out the top five.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen completed a solid test and was seventh fastest. He is running the ARCA season opener with Pinnacle Racing Group in preparation for a 2024 NASCAR schedule that will feature a full Xfinity schedule and seven Cup races.

Saturday’s on-track activity was slowed twice for incidents.

The first involved rookie driver Isaac Johnson and his teammate Greg Van Alst. Johnson struck a piece of debris, doing significant damage to the nose and oil lines of his No. 34 Ford. Defending Daytona race winner Van Alst was drafting with Johnson, and the debris also struck his car.

Not long after the track went back green, Jeff Scofield cut a tire exiting Turn 4 and spun in a tight pack of cars. Andrew Patterson spun trying to avoid Scofield and the two made contact.

The 80-lap ARCA season opener at Daytona is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Top 10 speeds from ARCA Testing Day 2

1. (#18S) William Sawalich - 182.489mph

2. (#53E) Patrick Emerling - 182.437mph

3. (#2) Andres Perez - 182.375mph

4. (#02B) Anthony Bello - 182.345

5. (#18G) Tanner Gray - 182.264mph

6. (#4) Dale Quarterly - 182.183mph

7. (#28V) Shane van Gisbergen - 182.149mph

8. (74) Mandy Chick - 181.653mph

9. (#44) Thomas Annunziata - 181.642mph

10. (#07) Jeff Shofield - 181.528mph