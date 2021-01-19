Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test
Taylor Gray has been penalized for filming himself while on track testing at Daytona International Speedway.
The 15-year-old was competing in an ARCA Menards Series test last Friday when he filmed himself driving full speed down the backstretch at the famed superspeedway. He later uploaded the video to Snapchat.
He was called to the hauler to speak with ARCA officials over the 18-second clip and has since been penalized.
He violated Section 20C – 6.7 of the rulebook, which references the restriction of onboard devices, including cell phones. The result is a $1,000 fine. He is also being placed on probation for the remainder of the 2021 season.
