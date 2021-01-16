Top events
Previous
ARCA / Breaking news

Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing

shares
comments
Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing
By:

15-year-old Taylor Gray will likely face penalties after filming himself during a pre-season ARCA test, a NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com

Gray, the younger brother of NASCAR Truck Series competitor Tanner Gray, was taking part in a pre-season test for the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

The young racer posted video where he appeared to film himself driving around the 2.5-mile-high speed superspeedway, pointing the camera at his face and also out the windshield.

The 18-second clip was posted to Snapchat and was later called to the ARCA hauler once NASCAR became aware of the video. He met with officials before getting back on the track Saturday.

 

Gray unquestionably violated the following section of the rulebook:

"Except as provided below, vehicles and drivers will not be permitted to carry onboard computers, automated electronic recording devices, electronically actuated devices, smartphones/cell phones, watches, micro-processors, recording devices, filming devices, electronic digital memory chips, traction control devices, digital readout gauges and the like, even if inoperable or incomplete."

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that any additional penalties will be announced next week.

2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule features new venues

Previous article

2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule features new venues
Load comments

About this article

Series ARCA , NASCAR Truck
Author Nick DeGroot

